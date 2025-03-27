Pune: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, has announced the global launch of Altavec™, an innovative spatial technology platform designed to revolutionize geospatial data management and large-scale mapping operations. Having established a strong presence in Australia and the broader APJ region, Altavec™ is now being introduced to new geographies, including the United States and Europe, to empower industries with cutting-edge geospatial intelligence solutions.

Altavec™ is a versatile, AI-driven platform that combines human expertise with advanced automation to transform spatial data into actionable insights. The platform’s modular architecture enables seamless integration and scalability across industries such as utilities, telecommunications, government, and infrastructure planning, providing organizations with the tools to optimize operations and drive efficiency. By leveraging real-time data processing, AI-powered analytics, and intelligent automation, Altavec™ streamlines mapping workflows, enhances resilience and supports smarter decision-making.

Birendra Sen, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Industries globally are grappling with the impacts of climate change, legacy infrastructure, and rising operational costs, all while managing vast amounts of geospatial data and regulatory demands. In this environment, innovative solutions like Altavec™ provide the geospatial intelligence and AI-powered analytics necessary to enhance operational efficiency, foster resilience, and enable smarter decision-making for sustainable growth."

Altavec™ leverages machine learning and cloud-based architecture, providing rapid access to spatial intelligence and enabling predictive operations, performance, safety, and reliability. The platform uses LiDAR and high-definition imagery to identify and mitigate infrastructure risks, creating precise 3D digital network models. The platform's versatile architecture and modules combine technical excellence, extensive experience, and a culture of innovation, enabling automation, scalability, and seamless integration to meet the specific needs of essential infrastructure owners, operators, and maintainers.

Tervinderjit (TJ) Singh, Expert Advisory – CX, Third Eye Advisory, said, “Altavec™ presents utilities, telecommunication companies and local governments with an opportunity to leverage AI, automation, analytics, and geospatial technologies to deliver preventive, predictive, environmental and sustainability services better, cheaper, faster and at scale. Benefiting all stakeholders and the environment in the long run.”

The launch of Altavec™ aligns with Tech Mahindra’s commitment to delivering next-generation technology solutions that enhance human-centric experiences and enable businesses to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies.