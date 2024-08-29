Pune – Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marshall Group, a specialist in engineering services for the aerospace and defense industry. The collaboration will combine the organizations' advanced engineering capabilities and cutting-edge digital solutions to drive innovation and sustainability in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Tech Mahindra will support Marshall’s engineering programs in aircraft design and manufacture, special mission platforms, and the development of digital maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) technologies. Marshall will leverage Tech Mahindra’s expertise in data analytics and intelligent field support technologies to enhance its infrastructure solutions’ operational efficiency and reliability. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will engage in advanced design projects focused on developing future hydrogen fuel systems, aiming to replace fossil fuels and promote sustainability in aviation.

Narasimham RV, President - Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The aerospace and defense engineering sector faces significant challenges, including the need to drive productivity gains and sustainable technology advancements. Combining Tech Mahindra’s global engineering and technology capabilities with Marshall’s rich heritage and specialized knowledge, we are poised to create a powerful collaboration to drive innovation, deliver exceptional customer value, and enable the industry to scale at speed.”

Tech Mahindra and Marshall will harness their unique capabilities to drive growth and innovation in the aerospace market. These capabilities include extensive expertise in aerostructures, electrical and mechanical engineering, airworthiness, and stress test engineering, gained over many years. The partnership will support the expansion of Marshall’s engineering services programs by capitalizing on Tech Mahindra’s strengths in the aerospace engineering sector.

Gareth Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Marshall, said, “We are excited to take this major step forward with Tech Mahindra. As two family-founded businesses with a global presence and a shared commitment to providing critical support to our customers, we have much in common – but we also possess distinct and mutually complementary strengths. There is ample scope for Tech Mahindra to support Marshall’s ongoing programs, and their global reach and expertise will undoubtedly unlock new use cases and markets where we have not yet established a presence.”

With nearly three decades of experience and expertise, Tech Mahindra is a global leader in engineering services for the aerospace industry. The organization works with eight out of top ten aerospace manufacturers and offers innovative solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. Tech Mahindra has a network of onshore and offshore service centers staffed by qualified engineers who excel in design and manufacturing. Tech Mahindra has delivered millions of dollars in savings to 300+ customers worldwide and increased productivity through intelligent design and manufacturing excellence.

About Marshall

Marshall has a diverse portfolio of businesses across a range of sectors including aerospace and defence, temperature-controlled distribution, and property.

Since 1909, our technology and engineering expertise has enabled us to provide mission-critical support for customers ranging from global armed forces and aircraft manufacturers to supermarket chains.

We made our name by predicting the rise of motorisation and aviation and have kept the same forward-thinking spirit alive today through ambitious new ventures in next-generation flight and connected infrastructure.

Our operations across the UK, Europe, North America and the Middle East are all united behind a shared purpose of successfully solving problems that others walk away from, coupled with an inherent instinct to do the right thing. www.marshallgroup.com

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design services, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945. For more information, visit https://www.techmahindra.com/

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Head – Global Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, Tech Mahindra

Email: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com; media.relations@techmahindra.com