Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with FICO, a global analytics software leader, to help banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) organizations accelerate value creation through AI-powered decisioning and advanced analytics. As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence (CoE) for FICO® Platform, reinforcing the company’s commitment to driving large-scale core banking modernization and intelligent decisioning for global financial institutions.

The CoE will deliver end-to-end consulting, implementation, and managed services, enabling enterprises to fully leverage the capabilities of FICO Platform and realize faster, measurable business outcomes. Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise in digital business transformation, cloud-native architectures, data engineering, and AI-led modernization will play a central role in accelerating customers’ transformation journeys. Tech Mahindra will apply its global delivery scale, industry frameworks, and accelerators to ensure seamless integration of FICO Platform within complex banking ecosystems, significantly reducing implementation risk and time-to-value.

Harshul Asnani, President and Head - Europe Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises are struggling to derive meaningful returns from their digital transformation investments. This challenge is amplified by a global shortage of data scientists and system architects, resulting in delayed implementations and fragmented decision-making. The partnership addresses this gap, bringing together FICO’s proven analytics platform with Tech Mahindra’s deep implementation expertise. Under this partnership, our skilled workforce will enable customers to drive innovation at scale and unlock measurable business outcomes.”

The partnership will also help financial institutions transform core banking environments by unifying fragmented decisioning systems into a single, AI-driven decisioning layer. Tech Mahindra will also launch dedicated skill development and enablement programs to train consultants on FICO’s AI-driven decisioning tools. The initiatives will focus on helping enterprises operationalize AI, moving from experimentation to production-ready deployments. By combining certified talent, reusable accelerators, and industry-aligned solutions, Tech Mahindra aims to help clients de-risk adoption while maximizing return on investment.

Alexandre Graff, Vice President for Global Partners & Alliances at FICO, said, “Businesses are looking for the fastest way to get value from FICO Platform. By leveraging Tech Mahindra’s FICO-trained experts, proprietary accelerators, and ready-to-deploy integrations, businesses can significantly reduce implementation risk and fast-track their digital transformation journeys.”

While the initial focus is on BFSI, the scope of the CoE will extend beyond banking, as Tech Mahindra and FICO jointly develop industry-specific solutions leveraging the FICO Platform across additional sectors.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 149,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

