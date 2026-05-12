Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, to launch a joint security solution, Cyber Resilience Fabric. The solution is designed to help enterprises strengthen digital resilience by enabling unified visibility, intelligence-led decision-making, and faster response across increasingly complex threat environments.

Cyber Resilience Fabric integrates Cisco’s Splunk Enterprise Security with Tech Mahindra’s proprietary Risk Scoring Platform to bring together real-time security data, AI-assisted analytics, and contextual risk intelligence. The solution is purpose-built for enterprise leaders including CISOs, CIOs, and CTOs who require deeper visibility into cyber risk posture while ensuring governance alignment, regulatory compliance, and uninterrupted operations. By applying contextual risk prioritization across security events, the platform enhances triage accuracy, reduces operational noise, and delivers a consolidated view across security, operational, and risk signals.

Saket Singh, SVP & Business Head – Digital Core Services (Cloud, Infrastructure, Network and Cyber Security Services), Tech Mahindra, said, “In today’s hyper-connected enterprise landscape, the growing scale and sophistication of cyber threats are overwhelming traditional security operations, often leading to delayed detection and fragmented response. Through our partnership with Cisco, we are addressing this challenge by combining contextual risk intelligence with AI-driven analytics to help enterprises move from reactive alert management to proactive, risk-led decisioning. Cyber Resilience Fabric will enable faster detection, prioritized response, and stronger operational resilience.”

The solution enables organizations to transition from traditional alert triage to risk-based, business-aligned decisioning, improving the ability to detect threats earlier, respond with precision, and ensure resilient recovery of business-critical services. Cyber Resilience Fabric tackles a critical industry gap where enterprises are grappling with expanding attack surfaces and rising operational complexity. By embedding intelligence-driven prioritization into security workflows, the solution enables faster and more effective incident management.

Shannon Leininger, SVP, Global Partner Sales & Splunk Channel Chief, Cisco, said, “The convergence of data, AI, and security is non-negotiable for modern enterprises. By integrating Splunk’s and Tech Mahindra’s unique capabilities, we are accelerating our customers' ability to prioritize effectively and automate their defense, delivering real, measurable digital resilience.”

The announcement further reflects a shared commitment between Tech Mahindra and Cisco to deliver enterprise-ready, outcome-driven security solutions that empower organizations to operate securely, adapt continuously, and recover rapidly as cyber threats evolve.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

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For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

Email: Abhilasha.Gupta@TechMahindra.com ; media.relations@techmahindra.com