DUBAI, UAE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has announced the launch of its flagship goIT program in the UAE, aimed at demystifying computer science and assisting students in gaining the skills and confidence required to pursue STEM careers.

goIT is an experiential, immersive program that gives young people access to hands-on technology education and design challenges. It introduces students to design thinking, digital technologies and the agile methodology to develop and prototype solutions that improve their own communities or support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The engaging curriculum includes the innovation lifecycle, product prototyping, and industry relevant entrepreneurial skills. TCS employees will mentor students, and provide industry context and real-world connections.

The first such program was held for grade three students of JSS International School in Dubai. At the two-day-long event, students had the opportunity to learn from TCS’ skilled technology professionals and flex their IT skills. The company will soon expand this program to include more schools across the country.

“To be competitive in the digital economy of the future, every community has to invest in developing its human capital and creating a digitally-capable workforce. We have been partnering with local communities for the last 13 years to spark interest in IT and technology among young people,” said Sumanta Roy, Regional Head, Middle East & Africa, TCS, said, “We are delighted to launch the goIT program in the UAE this year. It was terrific to see the enthusiasm of JSS students during the workshop, and we look forward to expanding it further to cover other schools in future.”

goIT is TCS’ flagship student engagement program that began in 2009. In FY 2021, the program reached more than 54,000 beneficiaries and expanded to 33 countries, becoming one of the most successful and popular international STEM programs.

Earlier this year, TCS launched India’s largest annual inter-school IT quiz competition, TCS IT Wiz Quiz, in the Middle East.

