Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has penned a managed services contract valued at SAR 125.90 million with Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University.

The deal covers operating the university’s digital work environment systems and services with the Institute of Consulting and Business Solutions, according to a bourse filing.

The financial impact of the agreement is expected to reflect on the MIS’s financial results in the third quarter (Q3) 2025.

Additionally, MIS has signed a sub-contract agreement with Naseej for Technology Company, valued at SAR 83.26 million.

The agreement covers managed services and license renewals. It is expected to have a positive impact on MIS’s financial statements for the fiscal years 2025, 2026, and 2027.

It is worth mentioning that both contracts, signed on 28 August 2025, will run for a duration of 24 months.

Earlier in August, MIS renewed and amended its SAR 450 million Sharia-compliant banking facility with Gulf International Bank.

