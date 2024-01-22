Dubai – TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, presented its leading portfolio of innovative technologies across multiple categories at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024), including the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV and one of the industry’s first smart connected mobile device entertainment solutions.

Innovations to inspire great home theatre experiences

As part of its showcased offering, the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV, TCL’s 115-inch QM891G made its debut in North America with over 20,000 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

Alongside this breakthrough, TCL unveiled the latest QM7 and QM8 QD-Mini LED models with its advanced backlight and processing technologies and high-zone local dimming. Notably, TCL’s pioneering X955 and C755 TV Series were the first in the world to be certified by TÜV Rheinland for their Realistic Visual Experience. TCL also demonstrated Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, which unlocks the freedom to place your speakers anywhere you choose for an intelligently optimized Dolby Atmos experience.

In addition, the company introduced the proprietary AiPQ ULTRA Processor, which brings best-in-class display quality with vibrant visuals on TVs through its strong AI capabilities for image analysis and multiple proprietary algorithms.

The new online streaming service, TCL tv+, features over 300 FAST channels and thousands of blockbusters from world-leading content studios. With “IDEO” technology, North American users can access interactive features while enjoying the complimentary entertainment programming. With the National Football League (NFL) Live Channel set to launch in 2024, fans in the region can enjoy NFL events via TCL tv+.

To facilitate greater home theatre experiences, the S55H/S45H were the latest additions to TCL’s soundbar line-up with the innovative Tutti Choral technology and Dolby Atmos. TCL’s 27R83U/34R83Q Professional Monitor Series was also on display, featuring QD-Mini LED technology with 1,152 local dimming zones, a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, 1ms ultra-fast response, and a high refresh rate. The series has received VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certification, Pantone Matching System (PMS) Validation, and TÜV Rheinland certification for low-blue-light eye protection.

Industry-leading smart connected mobile device entertainment solution

At the event, TCL also unveiled one of the industry’s first smart connected mobile device entertainment solutions, which combines smartphones, tablets, smart glasses, and others. Among these, the company introduced an expanded tablet portfolio, a new line of 50 Series smartphones, and its NXTPAPER 3.0 technology, the most advanced iteration of the award-winning display technology for better visual health and an enhanced overall digital viewing experience.

The world's first full-color 3D display smart glasses featuring the latest Snapdragon® AR1 Gen 1 Platform, the RayNeo X2 Lite AR Glasses were presented with premium upgrades in display effects and AR experience. Moreover, the RayNeo Air 2 XR Glasses bring users a vivid, detailed and portable visual experience, much like viewing a 201-inch max screen from six meters away.

Technologies for smarter and more connected home living

Raising the bar for greater living, TCL introduced Breathable Two-way Fresh Air in the FreshIN 2.0 Air Conditioner, which brings in oxygen-rich air from outside while expelling poor-quality indoor air. The company also showcased its first window air conditioner with Matter protocol, delivering a seamlessly integrated smart home ecosystem.

Furthermore, TCL’s latest Free Built-in Series refrigerators feature a sleek and seamless design to maximize space. Their cutting-edge molecular preservation technology ensures freshness for longer and helps prevent nutrient loss in stored food items. Lastly, the TCL Eco Care Washer & Dryer Combo makes laundry routines more convenient and eco-friendly with its two-in-one design.

With a focus on sustainable living, TCL has also recently grown its portfolio of smart energy solutions. Its One-Stop Residential Smart Energy System combines PV modules, energy storage, heat pump and EV-charger – which were also featured at CES 2024.

Consistent global partnerships and ESG initiatives

Under the global #TCLGreen campaign, TCL reiterated its efforts in recycling and reuse during the event. At the same time, the company continues to inspire greatness for global users with renowned partners through ground-breaking collaborations. As the Official TV Partner of the NFL, TCL joined hands with NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson for a tour of its booth to demonstrate the passion and excitement in sports.

