Dubai, UAE – TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics company and the world’s top two TV brand presented its latest range of innovative technologies at IFA 2024 in Berlin, featuring one of its most extensive product lineups. As IFA marked its 100th anniversary, TCL also made a significant impact with its largest-ever exhibition space, an impressive nearly 3,000 square meters, setting a historic new benchmark for the brand.

Elevating Home Entertainment with Advanced Audio-Visual Excellence

As a leader and pioneer in large-screen displays and Mini LED technology, TCL redefines new standards in picture quality with the latest TVs while elevating the audio-visual experience on large screens.

TCL’s latest product, 115”X955 Max Premium QD-Mini LED TV showcases TCL's all-domain halo control technology, marking another milestone for the industry. Another key product on display is the TCL 115”X955 Max, the world’s largest 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV, taking home entertainment to new heights by delivering an unparalleled viewing experience in the industry.

TCL also showcased its brand-new NXTFRAME TV Series, which redefines the future of digital art and entertainment in the home. The Pro version of the TCL NXTFRAME TV comes with sound technology developed in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, the luxury audio brand that delivers its bespoke sound solutions to consumers worldwide.

The innovations were part of TCL’s broader display lineup announced at its IFA 2024 Global Press Conference, which also included the latest R8 series monitors and its flagship-level soundbar Q85H and Q75H. With patented RAY·DANZ technology and TCL Tutti Choral technology, the soundbars facilitate greater home theater experiences.

Empowering Connectivity with New Solutions Across Automotive, and Smart Displays

The latest announcements in the AR field, the RayNeo Air 2S XR Glasses, TCL sets a new standard in user experience by combining a premium visual experience with an innovative symmetric audio system.

In the automotive sector, TCL integrated intelligence, personalization, and safety, showcasing its latest solutions at IFA. The TCL Intelligent Cockpit Integration Solution and TCL Cockpit Display Optimization Solution not only offers cost-effective creative solutions but also boosts performance, delivering a cinematic, high-end cockpit-driving experience for users.

TCL also presented its M-Series Flat Panel Display, which has earned dual TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free performance, promoting eye health even during extended use. Additionally, TCL unveiled a specialized Smart Hotel System designed to meet the specific needs of hotel groups, offering highly integrated and customizable features tailored for B2B hotel clients.

Redefining Smart Living with Home Appliances Designed for Healthier Lifestyles

TCL unveiled a series of innovative home appliances that combine technology with user-focused design, setting new standards in energy efficiency, health, and space optimization for smart living.

TCL introduced the FreshIN 3.0 fresh air conditioner with ecosystem connectivity, featuring health-focused QuadruPuri Filters, an AI energy-saving algorithm, and voice control. The TCL BreezeIN 2.0 air conditioner leads the industry with its ultra-energy-efficient AI big data model. The Free Built-in Refrigerator offers a seamless design that fits perfectly into kitchen space and a T-Fresh system designed to deliver high levels of sterilization. The P68 Washer and Dryer Pair, with a stackable design, is perfect for compact spaces and includes advanced anti-wrinkle technology.

TCL is expanding its smart home ecosystem with the introduction of a broader range of home products to enhance connectivity.

Inspiring Greatness with Consistent ESG Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships

TCL demonstrated an innovative Smart Home Energy Solution that integrates solar panels, energy storage systems, heat pumps, EV chargers, and household appliances into a unified platform. With the TCL Home app, users can monitor and control the entire energy ecosystem, maximizing the use of green energy and reducing costs - making homes smarter and life greener.

IFA 2024 also marks the first-time comprehensive showcase of ONE TCL ESG story, illustrating TCL’s steadfast commitment to a sustainable future across its vertical integrated supply chain.

As the #TCLGreen campaign progresses, TCL reinforces its dedication to protecting the planet and creating a greener world for all.

TCL is always committed to highlighting the synergy between sportsmanship and technological innovations by teaming up with partners including sports and esports. The exhibition featured a fusion of sports partnerships, creating interactive zones that captivate younger audiences. The appearance of Spanish football legend David Villa Sánchez ignited excitement at the event, underscoring TCL’s dedication to supporting sports and its global influence.

Chris Lefteri, a global leader in CMF (Color, Material, Finish) shared his profound insights on how cutting-edge material design drives technological progress, offering attendees an opportunity to engage with how the CMF will elevate in TCL’s upcoming products.

TCL continues to deepen its global localization strategy and reinforce its technological leadership. In the first half of 2024, TCL shipped 12.52 million TVs globally, securing its position as the world’s top 2 TV brand consecutively. In Europe, TCL's TV shipments grew by 40.1%, with market share ranking in the top two in France, Sweden, and Poland, and third in the Czech Republic and Spain, showcasing the brand's strong performance worldwide.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/gulf/en

