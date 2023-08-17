Johannesburg: TCL Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, is excited to announce that a distribution partnership has been signed with JD Group – a leading retailer of electronic goods in South Africa.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone as TCL's state-of-the-art televisions become available to more consumers at Incredible Connection and HiFiCorp stores across the country, offering South African consumers unparalleled access to the latest advancements in home entertainment.

As the No. 1 Android TV and Google TV brand in the world and the world's No. 2 TV brand, TCL has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology, revolutionizing the way we experience television. Through this partnership with JD Group, TCL aims to make its cutting-edge TVs even more accessible to a wider audience, enhancing the entertainment experiences of households throughout South Africa.

"We are excited to join forces with JD Group and expand our presence in the vibrant South African market," Muhammed Ebrahim, Sales Manager at TCL South Africa says. "JD Group shares our passion for delivering top-tier technology and superior customer experiences. This collaboration will provide consumers with direct access to our latest range of televisions, showcasing our commitment to redefining home entertainment.”

The availability of TCL TVs at both Incredible Connection and HiFiCorp stores coincides with TCL's latest product range launch, featuring innovative display technologies, enhanced audio capabilities, and seamless integration with smart home ecosystems. Consumers can expect an unparalleled visual and auditory experience that transforms their living rooms into immersive entertainment hubs.

"We are delighted to welcome TCL Electronics to the JD Tech stores and online platforms," says Stef Michael - Marketing Executive at JD Group. "TCL's reputation for innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering the best in consumer electronics. With TCL's impressive range of televisions now available in Incredible and HifiCorp stores and online, we are confident that our customers will be thrilled with the elevated home entertainment options.”

TCL Electronics' partnership with JD Group is a testament to the brand's dedication to enriching lives through innovation. As the availability of TCL TVs expands across Incredible Connection and HiFiCorp stores, more South African households can enjoy the ultimate home entertainment experiences that only TCL can deliver.

More information on these units and more can be found at TCL South Africa | TVs and Electronics | TCL.com.

About TCL

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally with 22 manufacturing facilities and over 90 000 employees around the globe. According to OMDIA, TCL has been ranked the number one bestselling Android TV and the number two LCD global brand in terms of sales volume consecutively in 2019, 2020 and 2021. TCL specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home products. After spending 40 years at the forefront of consumer technology, TCL has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, raising the bar across our industry, and proudly pioneering new innovations. TCL introduced the world’s first big-screen QLED TV in 2014, pioneering quantum dot colour technology and more recently in 2019, TCL introduced the world’s first Mini-LED TV raising the bar for depth, dimension, and contrast.

Find out more about television excellence at TCL South Africa | TVs and Electronics | TCL.com.