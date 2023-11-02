Cairo : TCI Sanmar, the largest Indian investor in Egypt, has successfully concluded the fourth round of its vocational training program in Port Said, in collaboration with the Industry Service Complex, an affiliate of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT). This round of the program witnessed the graduation of 90 students, bringing the total number of graduates equipped with industry-relevant skills and expertise to nearly 500 since its launch in 2018.

The program's comprehensive curriculum, designed in collaboration with the experts of the Industry Service Complex, an affiliate of the AASTMT, ensured that graduates gained hands-on experience and practical expertise. The intensive training program focused on equipping participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in various technical fields. These technical fields include Occupational Safety and Health, Principles of Gas and Electric Arc Welding, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, Electrical Maintenance for Factories, Principles of Hydraulics and an Introduction to solar cells and renewable energy.

On this occasion, P S Jayaraman, Chairman of TCI Sanmar, remarked: "We are incredibly proud to mark the successful completion of the fourth round of our vocational training program in Port Said. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering the local community and fostering a skilled workforce that can contribute to the growth of Egypt's industrial sectors."

"Our partnership with the Industry Service Complex, an affiliate of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport has been instrumental in delivering high-quality training and ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared to meet the challenges of the labor market," added Jayaraman.

The vocational training program has gained recognition for its effectiveness in bridging the gap between education, industry and labor market requirements. Over the last three rounds, the program has graduated over 400 students, demonstrating exceptional competence and securing employment opportunities in various industrial sectors.

Dr. Khaled El-Kilany, Dean of the Industrial Services Complex, AASTMT, enthusiastically stated, "Our partnership with TCI Sanmar in this transformative vocational training program stands as a beacon of our shared mission to empower graduates with the essential skills and knowledge for navigating the dynamic demands of today's workforce. The program's resounding success epitomizes our unwavering commitment to cultivating a skilled and adaptable workforce that will propel Egypt's economic trajectory to unprecedented heights.”

TCI Sanmar has invested more than EGP 2 million in the four rounds of the vocational training program in the period between 2018 and 2023, as it is committed to investing in the development of Egypt's human capital, recognizing the importance of skilled labor in driving economic progress. The company plans to expand its vocational training initiatives to reach a wider pool of aspiring technicians and contribute to the nation's overall economic prosperity.

About TCI Sanmar:

TCI Sanmar is the largest Indian investment in Egypt with USD 1.5 billion (foreign direct investment). The company manufactures three main products, namely: Polyvinyl Chloride, Caustic Soda, and Calcium Chloride. Importantly, TCI Sanmar is considered the largest manufacturer of Polyvinyl Chloride in the Middle East & North Africa region that happens to be a key product used in infrastructure development, which is one of the most vital economic growth engines around the world. Additionally, TCI Sanmar manufactures all the three grades of PVC that have varied commercial applications, as well as other products that serve the Egypt strategic needs, such as Chlorine and Sodium Hypochlorite.