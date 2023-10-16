In line with the company’s firm social responsibility strategy

Cairo: TCI Sanmar Chemicals Company, the largest Indian investment in Egypt, announced the installation of a cutting-edge Air Ambient Monitoring station in the southern Port Said Governorate, to assess contamination levels and improve air quality in the surrounding residential areas. The station was dedicated and delivered to the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) and tested earlier this month, in an effort to ensure the cleanliness and purity of the environment surrounding residential areas, thereby safeguarding the wellbeing of the community.

The company invested nearly USD 300,000 in the latest Air Ambient Monitoring station, which was supplied by Thermo Fisher Scientific, a world leader in serving science. The station was installed at Al-Raswa Primary School, located in the populated Emirati Neighborhood area in the southern Port Said Governorate. Additionally, the station was installed following the technical requirements and specifications provided by the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA), as well as adhering to the guidelines set forth by the agency.

It is worth mentioning that the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) will take full responsibility for the maintenance, operation, and calibration of the station starting from the date of delivery with an aim to guarantee uninterrupted and precise data availability. This will enable a comprehensive assessment of the air quality levels in the surrounding industrial zones, residential areas, as well as the entire city of Port Said. These efforts are sprung from TCI Sanmar’s commitment and core principles of preserving the environment it operates within.

H.E. Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, explained that the station was installed to support the Sustainable Development Strategy 2030, while promoting local development, sustainability, and community participation. Its purpose is to monitor and evaluate the air quality in the region to safeguard the health and safety of citizens. The installation and operation of the station followed the guidelines of the World Health Organization for measuring ambient air pollutants, aligning with international standards and advancements.

H.E. Minister of Environment has indicated that a station was installed above Al-Raswa Primary School in the Emirati Neighborhood in Port Said. This station includes devices that measure various air pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, ammonia, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, ozone, and solid particles with a diameter less than 10 micrometers and 2.5 micrometers. Additionally, the station is connected to the National Air Quality Monitoring Network, which is under the Ministry of Environment. With the establishment of this station, the total number of monitoring stations for ambient air pollutants in Port Said has reached three, in order to provide an accurate assessment of the air quality in the governorate.

Commenting on the company’s recent initiative, P S Jayaraman, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals, said: “We are pleased to announce the installation of our state-of-the-art Air Ambient Monitoring station, a significant step towards enhancing the air quality in and around Port Said's residential areas. At TCI Sanmar Chemicals, we prioritize the well-being of the community and are committed to sustainable development.”

Jayaraman added: “This cutting-edge initiative reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and our ongoing efforts to ensure a healthier and safer environment for the residents of Port Said. The advanced monitoring capabilities of this station will provide valuable data to assess the air quality comprehensively, enabling us to implement targeted measures for further improvement. We are proud to be at the forefront of this important effort, and we look forward to creating a positive impact on the quality of life in the city of Port Said.”

As a responsible investor, TCI Sanmar Chemicals has continuously improved upon its manufacturing processes, tapping new technologies to make its production processes efficient and keeping well ahead of mandated norms in compliance with environmental standards. The preservation of the environment lies at the forefront of the company’s priorities. This recent initiative is a testament to their ongoing efforts and commitment towards the well-being of the surrounding community as well as the protection of the environment from pollutants.

About TCI Sanmar:

TCI Sanmar is the largest Indian investment in Egypt with USD 1.5 billion (foreign direct investment). The company manufactures three main products, namely: Polyvinyl Chloride, Caustic Soda, and Calcium Chloride. Importantly, TCI Sanmar is considered the largest manufacturer of Polyvinyl Chloride in the Middle East & North Africa region that happens to be a key product used in infrastructure development, which is one of the most vital economic growth engines around the world. Additionally, TCI Sanmar manufactures all the three grades of PVC that have varied commercial applications, as well as other products that serve the Egypt strategic needs, such as Chlorine and Sodium Hypochlorite.