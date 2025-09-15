The Business Year (TBY) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait (AmCham Kuwait) are proud to announce the official renewal of their long-standing strategic partnership. This collaboration reflects the enduring relationship between the two organizations and underscores both Kuwait’s ongoing economic transformation and TBY’s expanding presence in the country.

Under this renewed agreement, AmCham Kuwait will continue its role as a key partner in the development of The Business Year: Kuwait 2026, the latest edition in TBY’s in-depth annual economic publication series. The 2026 edition marks a particularly important milestone, the 10-year anniversary of TBY’s operations in Kuwait. It will highlight the country’s transformation across sectors over the past decade, its dynamic economic landscape, ongoing restructuring initiatives, and its increasingly influential role on both the regional and global stage.

Agustina Dal Fabbro, TBY’s Country Manager in Kuwait, emphasized the significance of this year’s edition: “With The Business Year: Kuwait 2026 edition, which also marks 10 years of The Business Year in the country we aim to showcase the country's evolving business environment and the leaders shaping its future economy. Partnering with AmCham ensures that we are able to draw from one of the most credible and engaged business communities in the country.”

This enduring partnership has contributed significantly to the impact and depth of TBY’s Kuwait coverage. The 2025 edition was the most comprehensive to date, featuring over 160 interviews and the introduction of high-level roundtable discussions that enriched public-private dialogue. The continued support of AmCham Kuwait has been instrumental in reaching such milestones.

Reflecting on the importance of the collaboration, Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait, stated: “In this, our 40th year, we are happy to continue to collaborate with The Business Year on advocating on behalf of the American business community and bilateral trade between Kuwait and the US. We look forward to continuing to work together to provide solutions and opportunities to the business community.”

The continued partnership between TBY and AmCham Kuwait not only celebrates a decade of collaboration but also sets the stage for continued joint efforts to support economic dialogue, business innovation, and investment in Kuwait.