Dubai, UAE— TBWA\RAAD marked International Women’s Day by teaming up with the American University of Sharjah (AUS) for an empowering initiative that provided young, ambitious female students and alumni with practical skills and career-defining insights. The agency hosted Speed Power Talks, a series of fast-paced mentoring sessions led by TBWA\RAAD’s women professionals, focused on passing down the knowledge they have gained throughout their careers.

“At TBWA\RAAD, we believe that real progress happens when women actively share the very knowledge that forged their journeys,” said Romy Abdelnour, Head of Communications at TBWA\RAAD. “Negotiation, resilience, creativity—these are skills that shape lives, not just careers. That’s why, this International Women’s Day, we’re passing them on, #FromWomenForWomen.”

During the event, mentors offered first-hand advice on diverse topics such as smart saving in finance, being resourceful in production, cultivating leadership traits through HR, leveraging prompt trends for personal growth in the digital realm, harnessing the power of persuasion in creativity, decoding trends in strategy, and boosting visibility on LinkedIn through effective PR. Each session was designed to spark open, unfiltered conversations and help participants develop the confidence to navigate both their professional and personal journeys.

Rooted in #FromWomenForWomen, the event underscored the agency’s ongoing commitment to fostering growth opportunities for women within the creative industry. By sharing their hard-earned expertise, TBWA\RAAD mentors demonstrated that empowering others is the most effective way to build a more equitable, dynamic workforce.

