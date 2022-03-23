Dubai: TBWA today celebrates the power of its collective, reflected by the undisputed success of its agencies and quality of its creative product around the world, with a record track of honors received in the past few months.

TBWA\Worldwide was named 2022 Network of the Year last week by Ad Age, a global media brand that publishes news, analysis, and data on marketing and media.

TBWA was recognized for its ability to create work that extends beyond traditional advertising, following an exceptionally strong business year across a wide range of global markets and its ability to drive Disruptive, transformative growth for its clients. The publication also highlighted its body of creative work for its creativity and impact, for clients including Apple, McDonald’s, MTN DEW, and Nissan, among others. The Ad Age profile can be viewed HERE.

Earlier in March, TBWA\Worldwide had been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranking number one in the Advertising sector and marking the fourth year in a row TBWA has been named one of the most innovative companies in the world. The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world.

TBWA\Worldwide had additionally been named 2021 Global Agency of the Year in December 2021 by Adweek, the United States-based publication covering the brand marketing ecosystem.

In the Middle East and North Africa, TBWA\RAAD led the rankings in the WARC Creative 100 2022 top agencies report released on Friday, ranking first in MENA. The WARC Creative 100 is a ranking of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for creativity. It tracks the results of creative award shows around the world, and acts as a benchmark for creative excellence, allowing marketers to compare their performance with that of their peers.

TBWA\RAAD was also recognized as the Most Awarded Agency in the MENA region by The Drum’s World Creative Rankings Round-Up - the definitive guide to advertising's most creative brands, agencies and people, released in February. These annual rankings spotlight the agencies that were most awarded in the ad industry’s major global awards shows in 2021.

“It's a tremendous honor and a great testament to the power of our collective and its 10,000+ creative minds, to receive all these prestigious recognitions,” says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. “Being consecutively honored demonstrates the perseverance and ingenuity of our talent across different markets. It validates our ‘Always in Beta’ mindset and our commitment to continuous innovation. From evolving DisruptionX and using creativity to impact the entire brand experience, to how our innovation platform NEXT is helping our agencies become innovation incubators, to the outstanding business performance and creative product from our agencies around the world. We’re grateful to our clients who entrust us with their brands and partner with us to disrupt again and again.”

Reda Raad, Group Chief Executive Officer at TBWA\RAAD said: “We are thrilled to be number one across different rankings and to be recognized not only for our creative ideas but also and most importantly for our ability to use creativity as a catalyst for our clients’ business transformation and our commitment to innovating across the total brand experience, all while creating positive social impact as a global creative collective. Thank you to our people and our clients for their dedication and partnership, which made these recognitions possible.”

