Cairo, Egypt – TBK Developments, the real estate development arm of Tabarak Holding Group, has announced strategic design partnerships with two globally renowned firms specializing in urban planning and sustainable architecture. These collaborations aim to deliver two landmark projects in East and West Cairo, underscoring TBK Developments’ commitment to reshaping modern urban living through innovation, integration, and human-centered design.

In line with its vision to bring global best practices into the Egyptian market, TBK Developments is partnering with RECS Architects, the Italian firm known for its expertise in smart city planning and community-centric urban design, to lead the master planning of the “Heliopolis” project in East Cairo. Spanning 240,000 square meters, the project will offer a contemporary urban model that harmonizes modern aesthetics with local character, contributing to the revitalization of one of Cairo’s most dynamic districts.

In West Cairo, TBK Developments is collaborating with HHCP Design Innovations, a leading U.S.-based architectural firm with over six decades of international experience, to bring to life the “Sphinx City” project, a major development covering 800 feddans. Known for its future-focused approach to sustainable urbanism, HHCP will help create a next-generation community rooted in smart design, wellness, and environmental balance.

These partnerships reflect TBK’s strategy to deliver forward-thinking urban destinations that serve both residential and investment aspirations, while reinforcing Egypt’s position as a regional leader in sustainable and integrated development.

Ali Al Shorbany, Chairman of Tabarak Holding Group and TBK Developments, commented:

“At TBK Developments, we believe real estate excellence goes beyond delivering quality designs — it’s about reshaping the very concept of community living. Our vision is to create integrated projects that serve a broad spectrum of needs, from space and lifestyle to long-term investment potential. These global partnerships embody our mission to exchange knowledge and develop urban solutions that enhance Egypt’s position on the regional and global development map, particularly amid the country’s growing urban expansion in East and West Cairo.”

He added: “At Tabarak Holding, we see development as a long-term responsibility — one that transforms landscapes, creates value, and reflects Egypt’s potential as a smart and sustainable regional hub.”

Eng. Bassem Al Shorbany, Vice President of Tabarak Holding Group and TBK Developments, also noted:

“These collaborations mark a pivotal milestone in our journey to deliver urban models that reflect the full potential of smart, future-ready communities. We’re not just building homes — we’re designing ecosystems that integrate green technologies, functional infrastructure, and seamless harmony between living, working, and recreational experiences. This is how we ensure the long-term value of our developments.”

Heliopolis: A Mixed-Use Urban Vision. The Heliopolis project will offer a variety of units designed to accommodate diverse lifestyles — from luxurious residential apartments and hotel-style residences to administrative and medical facilities. The masterplan will also feature thoughtfully designed green areas, recreational spaces, and a seamless service network that ensures both residents and visitors experience urban convenience at its best.

Sphinx Project in Sphinx City: A Sustainable Living Experience. Sphinx City will embody a holistic living concept inspired by nature, wellness, and openness. Designed around green zones and outdoor accessibility, the project will feature a variety of villa types and premium hotel apartments, complemented by strategically located clubhouses, schools, medical facilities, and recreational zones. Every element has been curated to promote a vibrant, integrated lifestyle from the ground up.

About TBK Developments:

Founded in 2019, TBK Developments is the newest development arm of Tabarak Holding Group and a rising player in Egypt’s real estate sector. The company focuses on creating integrated residential, administrative, and commercial projects that combine aesthetic excellence with sustainability. With a land portfolio exceeding 4.5 million square meters, TBK Developments is committed to meeting diverse customer aspirations while maximizing long-term investment value. Its flagship project, 90 Avenue in New Cairo, exemplifies the company’s ethos of delivering world-class living environments built on luxury, comfort, and innovation.

About Tabarak Holding Group:

Over 47 years, Tabarak Holding Group is one of Egypt’s most enduring real estate developers. With a wide portfolio of subsidiaries — including Tabarak International, Tabarak Developments, and TBK Developments — the Group offers integrated real estate solutions across residential, commercial, and tourism sectors. Tabarak’s strategic land bank exceeds 4.5 million square meters across prime locations in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Driven by a legacy of quality and sustainability, the Group continues to build future-ready communities while enhancing its regional footprint.