LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Tax Systems, the global tax and accounting software provider, has today announced its flagship product Alphatax, the UK and Ireland’s number one corporation tax compliance software, is now available for use in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Alphatax has been meticulously adapted to meet the unique requirements of the UAE’s recently introduced corporate tax framework, ensuring businesses can prepare and file their corporate tax returns with accuracy and ease.

With exceptional tax pedigree in the UK and Ireland, Alphatax has over 1,300 customers, including around 40% of the UK FTSE 100 and more than 80% of the top advisory firms. It is the most comprehensive corporate tax compliance engine on the market, providing tax professionals with complete control over the preparation and management of end-to-end compliance. This includes key processes, from raw data collection to the completion of the corporation tax computation and e-filing submission.

Alphatax has been fully localised to meet the exacting requirements of the UAE’s corporate tax laws. It offers robust audit trail and review capabilities, enabling detailed tracking and oversight throughout the compliance process. The software provides standard report templates alongside options for bespoke report configuration, catering to individual business needs through seamlessly integrating and exchanging data.

“Bringing Alphatax to the UAE market is a significant milestone for our team, and we have worked closely with local firms to ensure our software is completely aligned with UAE regulations,” commented Daran Gibney, MD, Tax Systems MENA. “As a result, companies and firms can approach their corporate tax obligations with full confidence and rely on Alphatax to simplify compliance via a seamless, accurate and efficient solution tailored to their needs. Our customers in the UAE have been using our solutions in the UK and Ireland for decades; so I’m delighted to be able to support them with their software of choice, Alphatax, in the UAE as these new requirements have come into force.”

“This is an exciting time for us here at Tax Systems; launching Alphatax in the UAE is helping us fulfil our ambition to expand beyond our leading position in the UK and Irish markets, by supporting businesses internationally as they navigate increasingly complex tax environments,” said Bruce Martin, CEO at Tax Systems. “Extending our global footprint into this important region aligns with our vision of becoming a global leader in tax compliance software and reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that help businesses to thrive wherever they operate.”

About Tax Systems

Tax Systems, a Bowmark Capital-backed investment, is a global multi-tax compliance SaaS provider with market-leading solutions across the UK, Ireland, Europe, and the UAE. Its solutions digitise tax processes and revolutionise compliance operations, enabling tax professionals to create better opportunities and generate valuable insights from their tax function while also mitigating risk. Translating complex, ever-changing tax legislation into intuitive solutions, customers can trust that their calculations will be right, first-time, every time.

Founded in 1991, Tax Systems has over 30 years of experience and works with around 40% of the FTSE 100 and 80% of the top advisory firms in the UK and Ireland, where more than 30,000 tax professionals are trained to use their solutions, filing over 200,000 submissions every year.

