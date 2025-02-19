Riyadh, KSA – Tawaref, a leading Saudi-based shared services company, is thrilled to announce that it has signed a (MoU) with Kimolian Academy,a global leader in AI-powered product development. This collaboration is officially signed at LEAP, the region’s premier technology and innovation event, underscoring both organizations’ commitment to empowering startups through strategic support.



The partnership is designed to bring global expertise and talent from Silicon Valley and the UK to Saudi Arabia, delivering practical expertise that empower teams to harness the transformative potential of AI through four specialized programs designed to accelerate growth, enhance AI integration, and transform intellectual property into commercial value:

1- Empower Startups with AI – Helping accelerators and startups integrate AI into product development to unlock new capabilities.

2- From IP to Commercial Value – A 4-month group coaching program to help research organizations and startups transform intellectual property into real market value.

3- Tailored Growth Support – Custom workshops, group coaching, and 1:1 mentoring to enhance the growth of digital products and services.

4- Accelerate Innovation with AI – AI-powered innovation programs designed to help Saudi corporations and government entities integrate AI tools into their decision-making and creativity processes.

"We're excited to collaborate with Tawaref to bridge global expertise with local ambition," said Eleni Lialiamou, Founder of Kimolian Innovations . "Our approach focuses on empowering local tech businesses to create practical, AI-powered solutions that drive measurable results."

Saeed Al-Ansari, Founder & CEO of Tawaref, commented on the partnership:

"At Tawaref, we are committed to equipping startups with the right resources to scale successfully. Our partnership with Kimolian Innovations marks a significant step toward integrating AI, innovation, and business growth strategies for startups in Saudi Arabia. By combining Tawaref’s business setup and support expertise with Kimolian Innovation’s programs, we are creating a powerful ecosystem where startups can thrive and lead in the era of AI-driven innovation."



The partnership targets corporations and government entities seeking to transform their innovation strategies, startups and scale-ups looking to validate early-stage product ideas, and research institutes aiming to commercialize intellectual property. The joint approach combines workshops, coaching, and hands-on guidance, helping teams on the ground to optimize product development, leverage AI tools and tap into AI capabilities to deliver high-impact outcomes.

About Kimolian Innovations

Kimolian Innovations helps teams unlock the transformative power of AI to create high-value products. Through tailored workshops, coaching, and consulting, Kimolian supports teams in driving innovation, creativity, and market success. As part of its global strategy, Kimolian has partnered with Evline.io, a Silicon Valley-based firm specializing in “co-founder as a service”, to offer world-class mentorship to Saudi organizations.

About Tawaref

Tawaref is dedicated to advancing innovation and technology in Saudi Arabia by fostering strategic partnerships and supporting the growth of tech-driven businesses.