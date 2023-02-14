Juan Pablo Sánchez appointed to lead TAWAL Pakistan

An important milestone confirming TAWAL’s international ambition

Riyadh: TAWAL, the leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is announcing the achievement of an important milestone in its international expansion. Following the completion of the acquisition of AWAL Telecom, TAWAL has officially entered the Pakistani market.

Lead by Juan Pablo Sánchez Anzola, TAWAL Pakistan is now a fully licensed tower operator. This marks TAWAL’s first foray outside its home market and is a new step in a global expansion journey.

Mr. Anzola is supported by an experienced management team comprised of associates from diverse professional backgrounds. Headquartered in Islamabad TAWAL Pakistan will serve mobile operators and other companies across the Southeast Asian nation.

Accordingly, significant funding will be available to rollout new infrastructure across Pakistan — a country with high demand for mobile network coverage and capacity, as well as potential for significant improvement of the quality of service provided to the customers.

With Master Services Agreements (MSAs) already in place with all key mobile network telecommunications operators in Pakistan, TAWAL is well-positioned to deliver the quality of support TAWAL is renowned for in the Middle East.

Emmanuel Léonard, Chief International Officer said: “We are delighted to launch our first operation outside Saudi Arabia. We plan to offer access to our world-class services to all mobile operators across Pakistan. Today starts an exciting chapter for us — one which underlines our ambition of becoming global player in the telecommunications infrastructure space.”

