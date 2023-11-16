GENEVA/MIDDLE EAST — Taurus SA, a FINMA-regulated Swiss institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure provider, today announces the expansion of its operations with a new office in Dubai, strengthening its technology leadership in the Middle East region and Turkey. Taurus already has several clients and partners in the region.

Managing Director Bashir Kazour leads Taurus’ new UAE office based in the DIFC in Dubai. M. Kazour brings more than 20 years of retail, capital markets and technology experience gained at the Royal Bank of Canada, Standard Chartered and FIS, a leading banking and payment technology provider. Over the last decade, he collaborated closely with a diverse client base ranging from sovereign wealth funds and central banks to brokers and family offices.

“I am excited to lead Taurus' efforts and build a winning franchise in the Middle East, a region known for its rapid adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets,” said Kazour. “Taurus is well-known for its unique custody and tokenization capabilities serving banking clients and large enterprises, which aligns perfectly with the needs of the region. We’ve already started interacting closely with regulators, central banks and clients and I’m looking forward to delivering cutting-edge and compliant solutions to the market.”

Over the past few years, the UAE has progressively clarified their regulatory framework with the establishment of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai and other key initiatives in the area of digital assets and innovations such as ADGM and RAK DAO. Dubai and the DIFC represent a natural first step for Taurus’ expansion in the region.

Today, Taurus has already consolidated its European leadership position as the preferred digital asset infrastructure provider for banks and corporates, building on its Swiss market leadership with more than 60% market share. Among others, Taurus has recently announced a partnership with Deutsche Bank as well as CACEIS, one of the largest global custodians. Taurus also closed its $65 million Series B funding round last February with strategic investors including Arab Bank Switzerland, Credit Suisse, and Pictet.

About Taurus

Taurus SA is a Swiss company, founded in 2018, providing enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure to issue, custody and trade any digital assets: cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, NFTs and digital currencies. With more than 60% market share in Switzerland, it is also the European leader in the banking segment, entrusted by the full spectrum of financial institutions: systemic banks, universal banks, online banks, crypto-banks, private banks, and broker-dealers. Taurus also operates TDX, a marketplace for private assets and tokenized securities. For further information on Taurus: please visit www.taurushq.com

About Taurus’ Digital Asset Platform and Products

Depending on their business model, strategy and risk tolerance, Taurus’ clients are able to seamlessly manage NFTs, and cryptocurrencies including staking, to digitize and tokenize any type of asset on any standard end-to-end, and to process digital currencies of their choice. Taurus’ product range is composed of Taurus-PROTECT™, the leading secure storage solution in Europe which is currently used in production by more than 30 financial institutions and corporations. Taurus-CAPITAL™ allows to issue and manage the full lifecycle of tokenized assets and NFTs on public and private blockchains as well as interact with any smart contract. The regulated marketplace for digital assets TDX™, is connected to Taurus-PROTECT™ and Taurus-CAPITAL™. All products leverage Taurus’ blockchain node infrastructure Taurus-EXPLORER™ which provides a unified API and reliable broadcasting algorithms to interface securely with blockchain networks. For further information, please visit: https://www.taurushq.com

Media Contact:

