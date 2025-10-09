ABU DHABI – The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has announced a landmark breakthrough in digital finance regulation, marked by an extraordinary 1,100% surge in applications for “Financial Influencer” accreditation.

Since launching this pioneering regulatory framework, a diverse spectrum of financial content creators has acted decisively to register and comply with the approved guidelines, highlighting their recognition of their pivotal role in enhancing financial literacy, safeguarding investors, and raising public awareness. This robust response goes beyond a numerical achievement; it reflects a major regulatory success that solidifies the UAE’s position as a global leader in evolving financial legislation and establishing benchmarks for governance and innovation in the digital finance sector.

Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO of the SCA, stated :“We are at a transformative juncture in the digital financial ecosystem, where financial influencers act as essential partners in building a transparent and responsible investment environment. The unprecedented demand for accreditation reflects the awareness and commitment of a new generation of content creators dedicated to fostering credibility and promoting a culture of compliance and integrity. The SCA remains committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the governance framework to contribute to a secure, sustainable and resilient financial future for the UAE.”

To further accelerate innovation, the SCA has introduced high-impact regulatory incentives, including a three-year exemption from registration fees, renewal charges, and legal advisory costs. These measures are designed to encourage broader participation in digital-finance activities within a flexible and adaptable legislative framework.

This regulatory initiative also establishes a world class benchmark for the seamless integration of technology and governance, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in shaping the future of the digital economy.