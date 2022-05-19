The platform gives developers the full virtual experience of assessing the entirety of the project’s lifetime

Egypt, Cairo: - In line with its effort to support digital transformation and the development of smart cities, Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tatweer Misr, a leading real estate developer in Egypt, to integrate technological innovation, starting from the design till the smart management phase of the project. The partnership will allow the pioneering developer to utilize the iTWO platform, established by Schneider Electric’s RIB Software, as one of the market’s most efficient solutions to manage their real estate projects.

This agreement positions Tatweer Misr as the first real estate developer across the MENA region to introduce Schneider Electric’s latest cutting-edge technologies in all their projects; Il Monte Galala in Ain Sokhna, Fouka Bay and D-Bay in the North Coast, and Bloomfields in Mostakbal City, New Cairo.

The signing was held during Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit Middle East and Africa (MEA), taking place in Dubai on the 18th and 19th of May 2022, attended by industry leaders, technology experts, and government decision-makers discussing how to leverage breakthroughs in digital transformation and intelligent software to benefit their business as well as contribute to a Net Zero sustainable future.

The innovative iTWO platform will enable users to blur the lines between the construction in the virtual and real worlds, providing a simulation for the project’s entire lifetime by offering 5D Building Information Modeling (BIM). It will allow developers and project managers the full virtual experience of assessing the entirety of the project based on the proposed resources, cost, and timeline throughout the planning and building phases. This will make the whole rendering process more sustainable, cost-efficient, and will help real estate developers meet and commit to delivery deadlines.

Furthermore, the state-of-the-art platform will connect and combine data with other data sources as needed and will make it a valuable resource in creating evaluations and reports with just a few clicks. The interactive dashboard provides key metrics from different angles and levels of details analyzing the company’s KPIs to help with the decision-making process.

“The collaboration between Schneider Electric and Tatweer Misr aims to further enhance the digital transformation and smart city-building in the country,” says Fouad Zayed, Vice President of Digital Energy & EcoStruxure for Egypt, North-East Africa and Levant Cluster, Schneider Electric. “The iTWO platform enables clients to cut their operation schedules and costs, by integrating AI technology to provide simulations, making the planning of the project’s infrastructure easy and efficient.”

Dr. Ahmed Shalaby, President and CEO of Tatweer Misr, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: “In light of today’s high-tech world, the virtual aspect is becoming increasingly important in providing a comprehensive view of the project before execution. The process of enabling 5D BIM will assist us in studying every aspect of our projects in real-time.” Shalaby added: “This collaboration is in line with our strategy to build sustainable, smart, and happy communities that provide the highest quality of life to our clients.”

The new collaboration between Schneider Electric and Tatweer Misr is a continuation of their successful joint journey that took off in 2019, with planning and upgrading real estate projects using Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure platform, being the starting point that led to further collaborations.

