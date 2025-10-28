Premiers its all-new range of Euro 6 vehicles to support region’s transition to cleaner mobility – setting new benchmarks in innovation, reliability and performance

Dubai: Marking a significant milestone in its global journey, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers, displayed its widest range of next-generation buses and trucks tailored for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Reflecting the ‘Better Always’ philosophy – symbolising a bold leap towards cleaner, smarter, and intelligent solutions, its Euro 6 compliant range is purpose-built to serve a wide spectrum of cargo and passenger transportation. Engineered to support the region’s ambitious infrastructure development, rapid urbanisation, and expanding logistics sector, each vehicle has been meticulously engineered and rigorously tested across demanding terrains, delivering superior comfort, operational efficiency, and enhanced safety – setting new benchmarks in reliability and performance for businesses and transporters across the region.

Commenting on the unveil, Mr. Asif Shamim, Head, International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, “As the MENA region continues to advance its economic diversification and infrastructure ambitions, there is a growing demand for smarter, efficient, and advanced mobility solutions. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles has been a trusted partner in this journey for about six decades, and the latest range of trucks and buses reflect our long-term commitment to stay ahead of the curve. This comprehensive line-up is engineered to deliver superior performance and reliability, enabling our customers to run businesses efficiently. We are confident that these offerings will set new benchmarks and further strengthen our role in shaping the region’s evolving mobility landscape.”

Advanced Euro 6 compliant range

Passenger Mobility Solutions

LPO 1622: Available in 11m and 12m lengths with multiple seating options, this bus is ideal for school and staff transport. Powered by a Cummins engine, it features ABS with Electronic Stability Control, Cruise Control, and best-in-class climate control — ensuring a safe, efficient, and comfortable ride.

Starbus Prime LP 716: Powered by the new-gen 3.3L engine, the LP 716 is a 28-seater bus built for school and staff transport. It combines fuel efficiency with superior manoeuvrability, advanced safety (ABS, ESC, Hill Start Assist), and class-leading comfort, delivering exceptional value for operators and passengers.

Ultra LPO 916: 33-seater bus for school and staff transportation offering superior fuel-efficiency, drivability and reliability.

Cargo Mobility Solutions

Ultra Range : Built on Tata Motors’ next-generation smart truck platform, the Ultra range, available from 7-19 tonnes configuration offers unmatched versatility, powering a wide array of applications, ideal for intra-city logistics and last-mile delivery.

Prima 3430.T : Powered by the proven 6.7L Cummins engine generating 300HP of power and 1100Nm of torque. Ideal for long-haul operations, combining efficiency, reliability and performance.

Prima 3330.K: High-performance tipper, designed to handle the toughest terrains and heaviest loads, delivering superior productivity in construction and mining operations.

Also, displayed at the event were:

Prima 4440.S AMT : Auto Shift truck offering fatigue-free, long-haul drive with enhanced driver comfort.

Prima 4040.T: Blends comfort with productivity. Ideal for water, machinery and logistics transportation

Customer-Centric Services:

Over 100 strategically Located Service Centres : Region-wide network ensures convenient access to genuine spare parts and timely maintenance support.

Warranty Coverage : All models come with extended warranty options, offering both peace of mind as well as long-term value.

: All models come with extended warranty options, offering both peace of mind as well as long-term value. Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC): Customised AMC packages designed to meet varied operational requirements, ensuring optimal vehicle performance and cost efficiency.

Tata Motors offers a wide commercial vehicle portfolio in over 40 countries, spanning sub-1-tonne to 60-tonne cargo vehicles and 9-seater to 71-seater mass mobility solutions. Backed by Tata Motors’ advanced R&D capabilities, these vehicles are robustly engineered and rigorously tested to suit local market requirements.

About TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (To be renamed as Tata Motors Limited):

Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, is India’s largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. With over eight decades of leadership in commercial mobility, the company is known for its innovation, reliability, and performance. Its advanced powertrains, connected technologies, and intelligent fleet solutions support a wide range of applications—from last-mile delivery to public transport while seamlessly driving the wheels of the nation’s economy. Guided by its brand promise Better Always, Tata Motors delivers future-ready solutions that enhance customer experience and drive sustainable growth. The company operates in India and South Korea, with a global presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and SAARC countries.

As per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench—among Tata Motors Limited, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (the Company) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited—the Company’s name will be changed to Tata Motors Limited, and its equity shares will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The processes for name change and listing are currently underway.

