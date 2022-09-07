Tata Consultancy Services helps clients scale and accelerate their innovation programs, harnessing the native capabilities of the cloud

Dubai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services[1].



Gartner analysts note that providers designated as Leaders have a “track record of delivering high-quality, cloud-native modernization and managed services that thoughtfully exploit the capabilities of the cloud platform. They are well-positioned to deliver leading-edge services into the future and to indicate the direction of the market.”



“Cloud is the unifying digital fabric that empowers organizations to accelerate their innovation, strengthen their competitive differentiation and future-proof their business. With our comprehensive suite of cloud services and solutions and our industry-leading portfolio of intellectual property, TCS is helping clients at every step of their growth and transformation journeys,” said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS. “We believe this positioning as a Leader is a reflection of our deep contextual knowledge, consulting capabilities, strategic value engines, and significant investments in innovation and intellectual property around cloud.”



TCS helps enterprises design, execute, and sustain their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys, with end-to-end services including cloud advisory services, application and data estate modernization and migration, cloud-based industry solutions, cyber security, and managed services. Its industry leading portfolio of frameworks, accelerators, products, and platforms helps significantly speed up and de-risk clients’ cloud transformation journeys.



TCS also helps clients scale and accelerate their innovation programs, harnessing the native capabilities of the cloud, including technologies like AI, machine learning, data and analytics, IoT, edge, and blockchain. Leveraging its ecosystem of partners from academia, start-ups, and technology providers, TCS works closely with clients at TCS Pace Ports™, its network of co-innovation hubs spread across New York, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo, to ideate on their most pressing business challenges, rapidly prototype the most promising solution candidates and build them.



TCS harnesses its deep domain knowledge, investments in intellectual property (IP) and cloud expertise to provide verticalized offerings across industries. TCS’ cloud-based intellectual property includes the TCS Advanced Drug Development Platform, ERP on Cloud, Hosted OSS/BSS (HOBS) for CSPs, the TCS iON assessment platform, TAP™ for procure to pay, CHROMA™ for talent management, Intelligent Urban Exchange, and TCS BaNCS™ Cloud for banking and financial institutions. TCS’ award-winning, cross-industry sustainability solutions — TCS Clever Energy™, Intelligent Power Plant (IP2™), TCS Envirozone™, Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser, and ESG integration solution – are also available on the cloud.

TCS has full-stack, multidisciplinary business units dedicated to each of the hyperscaler clouds and offers clients a comprehensive suite of services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernization, managed services, and industry-specific innovation. The respective units are:



AWS Business unit: TCS’ large pool of over 10,000 AWS certified cloud-ready professionals leverage their domain knowledge and AWS technology building blocks to create transformational solutions contextualized to address a variety of technology use cases and industry verticals. TCS is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Solution Provider Partner, AWS Public Sector Solution Provider, and AWS Managed Service Partner. It has 9 competencies, 9 service validations on AWS and is enrolled in 8 AWS Partner Programs and has 9 industry solutions listed on APN.



Microsoft Business unit: TCS’ team of 30,000 dedicated Microsoft-certified associates work with hundreds of customers worldwide, from every industry, to accelerate their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys. TCS is one of the most recognized partners in the Microsoft ecosystem, having earned all 18 Microsoft Gold Competencies and 17 Microsoft Advanced Specializations. TCS is an Azure Expert Managed Service Partner and an early partner for Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Retail and Sustainability, and for Microsoft Viva, Project Bonsai autonomous systems platform, and Azure private mobile edge computing.



Google Cloud Business unit: TCS offers a full complement of services and solutions leveraging its domain-focused innovation and Google Cloud’s suite of technologies. It has a rich suite of cloud accelerators rendered on the Google Garage, a digital lab that allows sprinting for experimentation with an experiential and immersive experience. TCS has achieved 11 specializations as well as 83 Expertise Badges and has over 4,600 Google Cloud certifications.



