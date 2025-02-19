Abu Dhabi: Tasleeh Holding, a leading force in defense and security solutions, has joined forces with SWS Inntech SDN BHD to unveil next-generation weapon storage technology at IDEX 2025, the Middle East’s foremost defense exhibition. Marking its official entry into the GCC, SWS Inntech is leveraging this collaboration to establish a strong presence in the region’s rapidly evolving security sector.

Renowned for its Spark weapon storage systems, SWS Inntech has been a pioneer in self-service armory solutions since 2004, with successful implementations for elite law enforcement agencies, including the Singapore Police Force. With demand surging for advanced weapon security solutions in the Middle East, IDEX 2025 serves as a critical launchpad for the brand’s regional expansion.

“The Middle East remains a key strategic market due to its emphasis on high-security defense solutions,” said Brian Lew, Executive Director of SWS Inntech SDN BHD. “Our partnership with Tasleeh Holding provides significant market insights, direct access to key stakeholders, and the credibility needed to establish a strong presence in the UAE and beyond.”

Throughout the exhibition, SWS Inntech engaged with high-profile decision-makers from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, showcasing its cutting-edge technology firsthand. “Seeing our innovations in action is a game-changer. This engagement opens doors to promising collaborations and potential long-term agreements.” Lew added.

Both companies are optimistic that their alliance will reshape regional security standards. With Tasleeh Holding’s deep industry expertise and SWS Inntech’s proven track record in secure weapon storage, the partnership is poised to address the region’s evolving defense challenges and drive innovation in military-grade security solutions.