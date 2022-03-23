Dubai: tashas, the South African boutique lifestyle café based around a love of stand-out food in exquisite environments, unveils its sixth location in the UAE with the opening of tashas Mirdif.

With deep chocolate hues and creamy shades, tashas Mirdif was inspired by the soothing aesthetic of a warm cup of coffee, similar to the original tashas Café in Johannesburg, South Africa. Located in the heart of a cosmopolitan neighborhood village in Mirdif, tashas offers a home away from home for the local community, with each space designed to exude abundance and friendliness - a true reflection of the Tashas Group DNA. One of the most striking elements of the interior is the hand-glazed tiles in shades of clotted cream, offering a delicate canvas for the whimsical installation by paper artist Elonah O’ Neil that hangs above. Beautiful light ceramics and greenery envelop the space, and an inviting display of retail and sweets frames the bar counter for a welcoming theatrical experience.

The menu for tashas Mirdif features healthy and indulgent options, perfect for week and weekend dining. As with each tashas café, diners can choose from classic favourites and a new selection of signature dishes, offering flavours that are reflections of the unique environment and interior design of the space. Inspired by the growing expat community of this location, highlights include dishes such as Burrata Panzanella Salad, Salmon Rosti Waffles, Crab Mac & Cheese and decadent vegan options such as the Green Veg Shakshuka and the Three Cheese Caprese Flatbread – with roasted tomatoes, avo, kale and basil pesto, rocket and four vegan cheeses. Also, added are more signature milkshakes, including Very Berry, filled with fresh mixed berries and vanilla compote, finished with coconut milk, house-made dulce de leche and black salt flakes, and the Acai Bomb made with organic acai and topped with freeze-dried raspberries.

A simple sophistication permeates every detail of each tashas, displaying an incredible appreciation for quality and attention to detail. Each tashas café offers gluten free, dairy free and vegan options, working closely with suppliers to ensure the use of the best products from around the world.

tashas Mirdif

Mirdif Hills Avenue 2 78th St - Mirdif - Dubai

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 8am – 11pm, Friday & Saturday: 8am – 12am

Natasha Sideris – The Tashas Group

NATASHA SIDERIS is the Founder and Managing Director of The Tashas Group, a hospitality company operating out of Dubai. Under its umbrella, The Tashas Group houses 7 brands: tashas, Flamingo Room by tashas, Avli by tashas, Galaxy Bar, Le Parc by tashas, 1701 and Collective Africa. Natasha grew up in the restaurant business, by her father’s side where she learned the important lessons of being a restauranteur. Her inspiration has come from her travels around the world - London, New York, Miami, and Monte Carlo and working with talented artisans and designers.

tashas

tashas was founded in Johannesburg, South Africa by Natasha Sideris. There are currently 15 locations in South Africa and 6 in the UAE with further expansion in the works. With beautiful food, stunning environments and engaging personal service, each tashas location is inspired by a place or a time which is reflected in both the menus and the design of each individual store.

