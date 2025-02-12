TASARU will provide capital investment, Bahri will manage shipping with its extensive maritime logistics experience and local market expertise, and Mosolf Group will offer technical know-how from its European automotive logistics operations.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: TASARU Mobility Investments ("TASARU"), a prominent investment entity wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund ("PIF") of Saudi Arabia, has launched a strategic joint venture ("JV") in collaboration with Bahri, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, and MOSOLF Group, a leading European provider of automotive logistics and technology solutions. This joint venture aims to deliver comprehensive and innovative logistics solutions tailored to meet the needs of the automotive and mobility sectors in Saudi Arabia. It embodies the concept of sustainable logistics innovation by leveraging advanced technologies and developing infrastructure that supports the transformation of the automotive and mobility landscape. ​

The JV will leverage the strength of all three partners to deliver integrated, world-class logistics solutions for the automotive and mobility sectors in Saudi Arabia. These services include shipping, transportation, electric vehicle handling, inspection, and customs clearance. The initiative aims to meet market demand, address industry challenges, and ensure the efficiency and seamlessness of logistics operations.​

TASARU’s primary role in this strategic investment involves providing essential capital, facilitating access to the local market, and strengthening the ability of automotive companies to efficiently manage their operations within the Kingdom while effectively meeting market demand.​

Michael Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of TASARU, stated, “At TASARU, we have a profound understanding of the evolving market needs. This partnership represents a strategic investment to address increasing demand in the automotive and mobility sectors. This joint venture is one of many initiatives that signify a critical step toward enhancing the Kingdom’s global competitiveness and driving sustainable logistics innovation in the automotive and mobility sectors. We are committed to addressing market challenges, ensuring our services align seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, and contributing to the growth of the Kingdom’s automotive and mobility landscape."​

Leveraging its extensive expertise in maritime transportation and logistics, Bahri Logistics will play a pivotal role in overseeing the shipping and operational aspects of the joint venture. Its contributions will be critical to ensuring the efficient transportation and handling of both imported and locally manufactured vehicles, thereby strengthening the Kingdom’s logistics capabilities and advancing its transportation infrastructure. As a global leader in maritime operations, Bahri operates across five key business units—Oil, Chemicals, Logistics, Dry Bulk, and Ship Management. Bahri Logistics, in particular, specializes in the transport of project cargo, heavy equipment, and essential goods for key sectors such as defense, construction, and manufacturing. Through its strategic partnerships with leading international companies, Bahri’s global reach will be instrumental in expanding the joint venture’s impact and enhancing its operational scope. ​

Eng. Soror Basalom, President of Bahri Integrated Logistics, commented on the venture, stating, "This collaboration with Mosolf Group's technical expertise and TASARU’s investment prowess brings together to Bahri Integrated Logistics a robust Automotive logistics infrastructure and solutions, which is integral to our transformation into a Multi Vertical logistics leader. This joint venture not only boosts our operational capabilities but also enhances the efficiency of vehicle import and export operations and supports the growth of the local manufacturing infrastructure." ​

Building on its position as a leading Germany-based automotive logistics provider, Mosolf Group will leverage its extensive experience managing large-scale operations across Europe. Specializing in comprehensive solutions for international OEMs, car rental companies, and the automotive trade, Mosolf operates 41 technical and logistical centers across Europe and handles over 3 million vehicles annually, making it one of the top players in the European automotive logistics market. By drawing on this vast expertise, Mosolf will bring advanced technical knowledge, logistical support, and industry best practices to the joint venture. These contributions will play a critical role in optimizing logistics processes for both imported and domestically manufactured vehicles. Additionally, this partnership will support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals by promoting sustainable innovation, enhancing local manufacturing infrastructure, and fostering economic diversification in the automotive and mobility sectors.

​Dr. Jörg Mosolf, Chief Executive Officer of Mosolf Group added, "Our experience in managing the transport of three million vehicles annually across more than 41 technical and logistics centers in Europe positions us uniquely to bring best practices and advanced logistics solutions to this venture. We are committed to enhancing the operational success of Saudi Arabia’s automotive sector by implementing efficient logistics processes for both imported and locally manufactured vehicles." ​

The JV's operations address the fragmented automotive logistics landscape in KSA by offering end-to-end solutions that support key Vision 2030 objectives. fostering industrial growth, and enhancing infrastructure to support local manufacturing and vehicle import/export through the development of critical logistics infrastructure. Partnering with international leaders like Mosolf attracts foreign investment, facilitates knowledge transfer, and boosts confidence in Saudi Arabia's automotive sector. The JV will also create high-value jobs, advancing local employment and skills in logistics and operations. In addition to its focus on providing logistics and advanced technologies, which aligns with Vision 2030’s sustainability and innovation goals.