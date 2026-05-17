Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As part of its ongoing efforts to expand clean energy solutions within the industrial sector, and under the patronage of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (“MODON“) and attended by its representatives, the National Energy Services Company (Tarshid) through one of its subsidiaries, signed a development agreement with Al Taiseer Group TALCO Industrial Company, a leading producer of extruded aluminum, decorative surface finishes, and thermal materials. Under this agreement, (Tarshid) will conduct studies to develop a solar photovoltaic system designed to supply TALCO’s facilities in Riyadh with clean, sustainable energy. The project will utilize approximately 37,000 square meters of rooftop space across four facilities with a system capacity of 4.5 MW, integrating the solar systems with existing energy infrastructure to maximize operational efficiency and ensure a reliable, sustainable power source. Representing one of the Group’s most significant sustainability milestones, the project also supports the efforts of the Sau\di Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) through its “Green MODON Initiative,” which aims to encourage factories within industrial cities to adopt clean energy solutions and expand afforestation and natural vegetation, contributing to the advancement of a more sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Waled bin Abdullah Al Ghreri, Board Member and CEO of (Tarshid), stated: ‘This agreement with Al Taiseer Group TALCO Industrial Company represents a strategic step that reflects Tarshid’s commitment to supporting the adoption of clean energy solutions. Through this project, we aim to empower the industrial sector with sustainable energy options that deliver long-term savings. We view this partnership as a national model for cross-sector collaboration toward a more efficient and sustainable future.”

Suliman bin Saleh Al Oufi, CEO of Al Taiseer Group TALCO Industrial Company, added:’ This agreement highlights the power of collaboration and the value of working with partners like (Tarshid) who share our commitment to smart, sustainable solutions that enable us to create long‑term economic impact that extends beyond our facilities and into the national economy.”

The signing of this agreement reaffirms Tarshid’s commitment to its leading role in accelerating the adoption of sustainable energy solutions across the industrial and commercial sectors, while enabling the private sector to contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s sustainability goals in line with Saudi Vision 2030. It is worth mentioning that the National Energy Services Company (Tarshid) is one of the Public Investment Fund’s portfolio companies. Its mission is to advance the Kingdom’s strategic sustainability objectives by delivering tangible energy savings and contributing to reduce harmful emissions.

About Tarshid

Tarshid is a national company, owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), established in 2017 with the mission to lead the Kingdom's energy services sector. It achieves this by supporting the energy sector and its associated services, and by advancing sustainability initiatives through enhancing the integration of energy efficiency, operational efficiency, and clean energy to achieve a strategic sustainability objective a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030 and to develop a thriving energy efficiency industry.