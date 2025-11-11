Amid the rapid growth of the financial technology sector in the Kingdom and its pivotal role in enabling enterprises to access innovative financing solutions that support their development, Tarmeez Capital announced the launch of a SAR 4 billion financing portfolio in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at). The announcement came following the signing of a cooperation agreement on the sidelines of Biban 2025 in Riyadh.

This agreement aims to expand financing opportunities for small and medium enterprises through innovative solutions based on Islamic sukuk instruments, enhancing financing efficiency, promoting sustainable economic growth, and enabling entrepreneurs to access financing solutions that meet their needs and align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Mr. Mansour Al-Saadoun, stated:

“The launch of this portfolio in partnership with Monsha’at reflects our vision to develop sustainable financing instruments that contribute to supporting economic growth and empowering entrepreneurs and enterprises. At Tarmeez Capital, we strive to innovate financing solutions that align with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives of building a diversified economy driven by productivity and innovation.”

Al-Saadoun added:

“This partnership represents a strategic step toward developing the future of finance and innovation in the Kingdom, through effective collaboration with partnerships that support entrepreneurs and enterprises, thereby strengthening growth continuity and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a leading financial hub in the region.”

Tarmeez Capital concluded by noting that the launch of this financing portfolio with Monsha’at comes as part of a series of strategic partnerships aimed at empowering small and medium enterprises and expanding their access to financing opportunities and fostering sustainable growth and a thriving economy that supports the entrepreneurship sector and enhances its contribution to national development.

About Tarmeez Capital:

Tarmeez Capital is a fintech company offering Sharia-compliant Sukuk financing solutions for businesses of all sizes, providing investors with high-quality, high-return opportunities.