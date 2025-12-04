As Saudi Arabia continues its transformative journey under Vision 2030, the hospitality sector has emerged as one of the key contributors to the Kingdom’s diversification and tourism goals. Arabian Entertainment Company (Tarfeeh), a leading hospitality operator established in 1996, is playing an active role in this development by expanding international dining concepts and creating employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

Under the leadership of Dr. Kamran Khan, Tarfeeh has strengthened its position as a major player in the Kingdom’s casual dining sector. The company operates several international brands, including Applebee’s, for which it is the largest franchisee in the Middle East, as well as IHOP and Ocean Basket. This portfolio expansion aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader objectives of enhancing lifestyle offerings and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Khan emphasized the company’s commitment to operational excellence and talent development, stating that Tarfeeh’s strategy focuses on quality, customer experience, and nurturing local capabilities. Through targeted training programs and strategic partnerships, Tarfeeh continues to build a workforce equipped to deliver world-class service standards.

Recent initiatives include the revitalization of existing outlets, introduction of new dining formats, and plans for further expansion within the Kingdom. These steps are designed to complement the country’s growing tourism infrastructure and meet increasing consumer demand for diverse dining experiences.

Nearly three decades since its inception, Tarfeeh remains committed to supporting the Kingdom’s hospitality ambitions. By combining international expertise with local insight, the company continues to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s evolving hospitality landscape and its vision for a diversified, experience-driven economy.