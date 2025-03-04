Dubai, UAE: Taranis Capital Ltd, an ethical, fintech-focused investment company, has secured a licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This milestone significantly strengthens the firm’s ability to expand its operations and deliver innovative financial solutions with confidence and integrity.

At the same time, the firm welcomes Dr Bijna Kotak Dasani MBE, FRSA as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), strengthening its leadership as it expands its financial services under robust regulatory oversight.

Obtaining the DFSA licence follows an intensive 18-month regulatory process, reflecting Taranis Capital’s commitment to governance, compliance and operational excellence. The licence reinforces the firm’s position within DIFC, enabling it to broaden its financial services while maintaining the highest regulatory standards.

“Securing our DFSA licence is a huge step forward for Taranis Capital,” said Nicholas Bingham, founding partner and CEO of Taranis Capital. “It’s been an intense process, but one that highlights our dedication to doing things the right way. This achievement gives us a strong foundation to grow, innovate and continue delivering exceptional financial solutions for our clients.”

“We are proud to be operating under the DFSA’s robust regulatory framework, which reinforces trust in our business and enables us to serve our clients with the highest standards of governance and transparency.”

Alongside this regulatory achievement, Taranis Capital Ltd is delighted to welcome Dr Bijna Kotak Dasani MBE, FRSA as Chief Investment Officer. A highly respected leader in global financial services, Dr Dasani brings 25 years of experience across investment banking, venture capital and entrepreneurship. She has held senior roles at some of Wall Street’s leading firms, advised monarchies and serves on multiple global venture capital investment committees.

An alumna of the University of Oxford and De Montfort University, Dr Dasani also holds venture capital certifications from UC Berkeley Law, Venture Forward, NVCA, and Newton. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (FRSA) and has received numerous industry accolades.

Her achievements include being named among Fortune India’s Most Dynamic Personalities (2022), Fox Story India’s Woman Face of the Year (2023), and one of Yahoo Finance’s Top 100 Women Executives globally. In 2020, she was appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Her Majesty, The Late Queen Elizabeth II. She is also a published author, contributing to books on leadership, finance and innovation.

Speaking about her new role, Dr Dasani said: "I am honoured to join Taranis Capital Ltd at such a pivotal moment. The firm’s commitment to regulatory excellence, innovation and client-centric solutions aligns perfectly with my passion for driving impactful financial strategies. I look forward to contributing to Taranis Capital’s growth and long-term success."

With this leadership appointment and licence, Taranis Capital Ltd is well-placed to strengthen its presence in DIFC and expand its offering of innovative financial solutions.

For media enquiries, please contact

Nicholas Bingham

Taranis Capital Ltd

nicholas@taraniscapital.com

https://taraniscapital.com

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO, Insight Discovery

Email: sillitoe@insight-discovery.com

About Taranis Capital Ltd

Taranis Capital Ltd is a financial services firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), specialising on investing in fintechs with excellent ethical governance. With a strong focus on regulatory compliance and client-centric solutions, the firm is committed to delivering excellence in the financial sector.

About the DFSA

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from the DIFC. It upholds international best practices to foster a transparent, secure, and well-regulated financial environment.