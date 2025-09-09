Abu Dhabi – Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, and Masdar City, Abu Dhabi’s pioneering sustainable urban community and world-class business and technology hub, have announced the signing of a joint venture to develop a 1.4 million square meter residential community in Masdar City.

Driven by Taraf’s commitment to delivering design-led, sustainable communities, the project has been meticulously crafted to create a high-quality, human-centric environment that integrates seamlessly into the broader Masdar City vision. The development also supports Masdar City’s ambition of shaping a vibrant, sustainable destination that redefines modern living and enhances quality of life in Abu Dhabi. Designed around green spaces, shaded walkways, and cycling routes that link directly to Al Masar Park, the community will combine rare freehold ownership opportunities with modern infrastructure and lifestyle amenities setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban living in the UAE.

Low Ping, Group CEO of Yas Holding, said: “This partnership with Masdar City reflects Taraf’s strategy of shaping communities that inspire modern living where design, sustainability, and innovation come together to enrich everyday life. By delivering a project of this scale in Masdar City, we reaffirm our brand promise of design-led living while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy Vision for dynamic, connected growth.”

Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City, said: “Masdar City is more than a place to live, it is a community where people can work, learn, innovate and thrive in a truly sustainable way. Our partnership with Taraf combines their design-led approach with our proven sustainability framework to deliver a residential community that enhances Abu Dhabi’s lifestyle offering and sets a new global benchmark for modern low carbon living.”

The community will feature a curated mix of 2–6 bedroom villas and townhouses, thoughtfully planned within a neighborhood cluster model that fosters social interaction, family-friendly spaces, and safe environments for children. More than 1,000 single-family homes are envisioned as part of this residential community, complemented by dedicated clubs, parks, and expansive walkable open spaces. Designed to harmoniously balance modern living with abundant greenery, the development ensures that residents enjoy convenience, wellbeing, and an active lifestyle all seamlessly connected to Masdar City’s wider ecosystem of work, play, and innovation.

About Taraf

Taraf is a boutique property developer specialising in premium residential spaces across the UAE. Launched in 2023, Taraf is committed to redefining luxury living by delivering distinctive, design-led developments in prime locations for a discerning global clientele. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and lifestyle integration, Taraf is part of Yas Holding, a UAE-based investment group shaping the future of diverse industries.

Website: www.tarafholding.com

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green-print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 1,500 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city’s rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech start-up investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.