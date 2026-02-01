​​​​​Manama, Bahrain: Tarabut, the MENA region’s first and largest regulated open banking platform, today announced the acquisition of Servable, a Bahrain-founded full-stack AI engineering company purpose-built for regulated industries.

The acquisition marks a strategic step in Tarabut’s evolution from open banking infrastructure into a full-stack, AI-native financial platform, enabling banks and fintechs to move from data access to real-time, intelligent financial decisioning—securely, compliantly, and at scale.

By integrating Servable’s enterprise-grade AI capabilities directly into its platform, Tarabut will accelerate the delivery of advanced use cases across its product roadmap, including income verification, credit risk assessment, fraud and compliance automation, and highly personalised financial journeys, while maintaining strict standards for governance, data privacy, explainability, and cost control.

Servable provides a production-ready AI engineering platform designed specifically for highly regulated environments, with capabilities structured around three core pillars: the Data Agent, which enables the generation and curation of on-demand synthetic and privacy-preserving datasets; the AI Lab, which supports secure model training, evaluation, and testing across both traditional machine learning and large language models; and the AI Gateway, which provides a unified control plane for governed deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management of AI models in production.

Together, these capabilities allow large institutions to move beyond experimentation and deploy AI systems that are auditable, explainable, and regulator-ready.

Servable’s platform already supports real-world use cases across financial reporting, decision support, operational automation, and customer engagement, with built-in controls for security, privacy, and operational resilience. In December 2025, Servable was awarded first place at the 22nd StartUp Bahrain Pitch, recognising its leadership in enterprise AI innovation.

The acquisition reflects Tarabut’s long-term strategy to build the most advanced financial infrastructure in the region by combining open finance connectivity, real-time payments, and now AI-driven intelligence into a single, regulated platform.

As financial institutions across the GCC increasingly prioritise AI-enabled decisioning, efficiency, and personalisation, Tarabut is positioning itself at the centre of this shift—enabling banks to deploy intelligence where it matters most: at the point of customer interaction and financial decision-making.

Abdulla Almoayed, Founder & CEO of Tarabut, said:

“Tarabut was founded in Bahrain, and our ambition has always been to build world-class financial infrastructure from the region, for the region. Bringing Servable into the group allows us to embed AI engineering, governance, and decisioning directly into our platform—strengthening our ability to help banks deliver simpler, faster, and more secure access to finance at scale.”

Mohamed Alderazi, Founder & CEO of Servable, added:

“Servable was built to help regulated institutions move from AI experimentation to real-world outcomes, without compromising on security or governance. Joining Tarabut allows our technology—from synthetic data to LLM-based agents—to be deeply integrated into platforms that already power banks and fintechs across the region.”

Servable is now joining a platform that has successfully scaled across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and beyond—following and building upon Tarabut’s pioneering path in the region. Tarabut continues to deepen its investment in the local financial ecosystem while expanding AI and engineering expertise, exporting homegrown innovation throughout the Middle East.

Terms of the acquisition are undisclosed and subject to customary closing conditions.

About Tarabut

Tarabut is the MENA region’s first and largest regulated open banking platform, connecting banks, fintechs, and enterprises through a unified network of APIs. Tarabut enables the secure distribution of personalised financial services—spanning data, payments, and embedded finance—across the region.

Founded in Bahrain, Tarabut operates across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. In 2022, Tarabut was among the first participants in the Saudi Central Bank’s Regulatory Sandbox and one the first to secure in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE last year. In May 2023, Tarabut raised $32 million in Series A funding, led by Pinnacle Capital with participation from Visa, Tiger Global, and Aljazira Capital.

For more information, visit www.tarabut.com

About Servable

Servable is a Bahrain-founded full-stack AI engineering company for regulated industries, providing synthetic data generation, secure model training and evaluation, and a unified AI production gateway. Servable enables organisations to take intelligent capabilities from concept to production with built-in governance, privacy, and cost control.

For more information, visit www.servable.dev