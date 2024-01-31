Cairo:- Al-Futtaim Real Estate (AFRE), Egypt’s leading real estate developer, along with TAQA Volt, a subsidiary of TAQA Power the electricity operating arm of TAQA Arabia group, the leading energy & utility solutions provider, announced a significant collaboration, according to which TAQA Volt is set to develop, manage, operate & maintain an initial phase of nine Electric Vehicle Charging Stations within "Cairo Festival City."

This partnership stands as a testament to the enduring success of both entities, aligning with their shared vision of cultivating a sustainable community and elevating customer service standards. This strategic initiative not only marks the beginning of a new phase in their partnership but also lays the groundwork for a broader expansion plan, envisioning the proliferation of such charging stations throughout the city in the medium term.

"In embarking on this transformative venture alongside Al-Futtaim Real Estate, TAQA Volt reinforces its unwavering dedication to sustainability as the first Licensed EV Charging Company in Egypt,” said Eng. Samy Abdel Kader, Managing Director of TAQA Power. “As we expand our footprint to address the current demand, our commitment extends beyond geographical boundaries, with a strategic vision to multiply across the country. We are actively shaping the landscape of the Egyptian market by providing more clean, sustainable energy services to our customers. This collaboration stands as a testament to TAQA Volt's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of a greener, smarter future for our nation.”

Meanwhile, Ashraf Ezz El-Din, Managing Director for Al-Futtaim Real Estate, stated: “At AFRE, we view Cairo Festival City not merely as a project but as a visionary hub, a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating smart and sustainable communities. By integrating TAQA Volt's cutting-edge Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations into this luxurious enclave, we are not only meeting the evolving needs of our discerning customers but also contributing to the broader environmental objective of an eco-friendly and self-sustaining ‘city within a city’. By providing comprehensive smart city solutions encompassing the development of innovative ideas for green buildings and sustainable practices; we assume responsibility for overseeing and optimizing all utilities with a relentless focus on enhancing sustainability. This initiative aligns seamlessly with our visionary commitment to reinforcing our position as a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and a benchmark for the future of real estate development in Egypt.”

These parallel efforts by TAQA Volt and Al-Futtaim underscore a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation, seamlessly aligning their strategies to shape a greener and smarter future for Egypt. The collaboration not only addresses the immediate needs of the community but also sets the stage for a broader and more sustainable expansion plan, solidifying their positions as leaders in sustainable real estate development and energy solutions.

About TAQA Arabia:

TAQA Arabia is the leading group in energy distribution and its integrated services in Egypt and the MENA Region, serving more than 1.7 million domestic, industrial, touristic, and commercial clients with their daily needs of natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, petroleum products, and water in 50 Egyptian cities. TAQA Arabia invests, constructs, and operates and maintains energy infrastructure including gas transmission & distribution in 8 governorates, conventional and renewable power generation & distribution, water treatment and desalination services, as well as marketing oil products and lubricants throughout several retail fuel stations across the country branded “TAQA” stations. Through "Master Gas" TAQA Arabia’s CNG Subsidiary, the group operates extensive number of CNG stations and conversion centers, as well as providing off-grid customers with Mobile CNG services to deliver gas to areas far outside gas networks across Egypt and the region.

About Cairo Festival City:

Cairo Festival City’s lifestyle and amenities truly captivate the world’s attention, while setting a higher benchmark for integrated mixed-use community living, with many choices at hand. Setting the best example of a self-sustaining eco-friendly “City within a City”, CFC offers remarkable experiences for every resident, tenant and visitor with its avant-garde villas, lavishing apartments, high-end administrative offices, elite shopping mall, world-class hotels, international school, state-of-the-art service centers and sophisticated automotive park.