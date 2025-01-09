Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Tanmiah Food Company (“Tanmiah” or the “Company”, 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), a market-leading provider of fresh and processed poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products, and a foods brand franchise operator, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Chengdu Design & Research Institute (CDI), a Chinese contractor firm with operations in both China as well as in Saudi Arabia, providing full Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) solutions, to construct 100 poultry broiler houses across the Kingdom. The signing event was recently held at Tanmiah’s head office.

This collaboration is considered an essential part of Tanmiah’s long-term strategy to boost food security, and contribute to self-sufficiency, while advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals. The contract, signed by Tanmiah’s subsidiary, Agricultural Development Company (ADC), includes the construction work for the preparation of infrastructure and equipment for 100 state-of-the-art poultry broiler houses. These modern facilities will be equipped with automation and Industry 4.0 technologies, ensuring the highest standards of sustainability, operational efficiency, and animal welfare.

Work on the project is scheduled to begin in January 2025, with an estimated completion date of December 2026. This development will not only increase Tanmiah’s production capacity but also contribute to the Kingdom’s strategic objectives of self-sufficiency in poultry production, reducing reliance on food imports and strengthening the domestic economy.

Following the signing event, CDI representatives joined the Company in planting new trees at Tanmiah’s landmark One Million Tree project site in Shagra, Riyadh, which was recently inducted into the Saudi Green Initiative, reflecting the Company’s dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah, commented:

“Our strategic partnership with CDI is a key part of our unwavering commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s food security and self-sufficiency objectives. We are proud to be playing a pioneering role in contributing to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by enhancing local food production capabilities and investing in modern, state-of-the-art and sustainable farming practices.

Our targeted investments to modernize agricultural infrastructure will also support the local economy, whilst enhancing domestic supply chains, which is aligned with our highly efficient and fully integrated business model. Our objective is not just about increasing local production but also ensuring that our entire value chain is more sustainable. By building such advanced facilities that are equipped with the latest technologies, we are contributing to the broader goal of creating a robust, self-sufficient, and globally competitive domestic economy.”

The new facilities will be ready for commercial production by January 2027, marking a substantial milestone in Tanmiah’s growth journey. With the integration of local content and adherence to the highest standards of sustainability, this project underscores Tanmiah’s dedication to not only meeting the needs of domestic consumers but also contributing to the national development goals of Vision 2030.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 128 farms as well as six hatcheries, three feed mills, and five primary processing plants (slaughterhouses), Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com