The Company remains focused on supporting KSA’s food security and self-sufficiency goals under Vision 2030

Acquisition of a new primary processing facility is expected to increase Tanmiah’s net poultry production capacity, in line with the Company’s strategic growth objectives

Expansion is in line with the increasing popularity and demand for Tanmiah’s products

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Tanmiah Food Company (“Tanmiah” or the “Company”, 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), today announced that its subsidiary, Agricultural Development Company (ADC) has entered into a contract to acquire a new state-of-the-art primary processing facility, a significant milestone in its strategic expansion efforts, for a total value of SAR 143 million.

The new primary processing plant is expected to commence production in early 2025, with an initial annual capacity of approximately 37 million birds. Further upgrades are planned to increase the capacity to approximately 56 million birds per year. The plant will produce the complete range of Tanmiah Fresh Chicken products, boosting the Company’s portfolio of high-quality and innovative food solutions to Food Services and Retail channels. The new plant will also contribute to KSA’s economic growth by creating new job opportunities, supporting local talent, and aligning with the Kingdom’s vision for a thriving and dynamic workforce.

Equipped with advanced waste management systems, the plant also reinforces Tanmiah’s commitment to sustainability by minimizing environmental impact and supporting responsible production practices. This investment aligns seamlessly with its vision of driving growth while upholding the highest standards of environmental stewardship and operational excellence. The plant's proximity to Tanmiah’s existing facilities and farms will enhance efficiency and productivity.

Zulfiqar Hamadani Group CEO of Tanmiah, commented:

“Tanmiah has continued to make great strides in successfully executing its strategic expansion plans. This acquisition is in line with our pioneering role in supporting the Kingdom’s food security and self-sufficiency objectives under the Vision 2030 umbrella. I am very pleased to announce that this new production facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art waste management system that will enable us to significantly reduce waste and minimize its carbon footprint. The facility also comes with additional land that will be used to plant trees, contributing to the Company's sustainability initiatives.

Tanmiah is building the necessary foundation to capitalize on favorable market dynamics, including population growth, and the increasing popularity of its nutritious, locally produced chicken products. Our highly efficient and fully integrated business model, combined with our increased focus on marketing, sales, and distribution, are positioning us to reach new horizons.

Situated on a vast piece of land, the facility not only enhances Tanmiah’s operational capacity but also underscores its commitment to sustainability. Beyond the plant itself, the expansive land will be utilized for tree plantation, irrigated with treated water from the plant that is processed to the appropriate standards. This innovative approach promotes a circular economy by maximizing resource efficiency, reducing waste, and contributing to a greener environment, all while aligning with its vision of sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.

Tanmiah continues to focus on implementing the highest standards of operational excellence, while enhancing product innovation. Tanmiah's commitment to sustainable growth and development is unwavering, as it continues to set standards in the food production industry and remains dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of a growing consumer base.”

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 128 farms as well as six hatcheries, three feed mills, and five primary processing plants (slaughterhouses), Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Tel. +966 114775912

Email ir@tanmiah.com

P.O. Box 86909

Riyadh 11632, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

www.tanmiah.com