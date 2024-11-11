Cairo: Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding and a leading provider of financial services in Egypt with a concerted focus on micro-enterprise segments, announces today its successful attainment of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification from Network Intelligence Company. This prestigious certification recognizes Tanmeyah’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the security and protection of cardholder data in alignment with global data security standards.

By implementing this globally recognized security framework, Tanmeyah protects its customers from potential data breaches and streamlines its security practices, making operations as efficient as possible. This certification helps build customer trust by guaranteeing that their sensitive payment information is handled with the highest level of security and care. Not only does it instill confidence in customers, but it also boosts Tanmeyah's credibility with regulators and partners, positioning Tanmeyah as a leader in secure financial services in the region. It will also help reduce operational costs and mitigate the risk of data breaches.

Kareem El Sakka, Technology Director at Tanmeyah, commented, “We are proud to have achieved the PCI DSS certification. This underscores our dedication to securing sensitive payment data and ensuring our customers trust our systems. In today’s digital age, data security is non-negotiable. At Tanmeyah, trust is the foundation of our relationship with clients, and safeguarding their data is our top priority. Achieving the PCI DSS certification is a clear testament to the robust infrastructure we’ve built to prevent unauthorized access and cyber security threats. Moreover, this achievement paves the way for certifications such as ISO 27001, bolstering our commitment to data protection and security.”

The PCI DSS certification is a globally recognized standard for all entities that process, store, or transmit cardholder information. PCI DSS is a globally recognized security standard established by major payment card brands to safeguard sensitive cardholder and authentication data. This certification is crucial for businesses that process, store, or transmit payment data, as it significantly enhances protection against data breaches, minimizing the risk of costly non-compliance penalties. Achieving PCI DSS certification not only streamlines security practices but also reduces the complexity and scope of compliance audits. Moreover, it instills greater confidence among customers, reinforcing trust in organizations’ ability to secure their sensitive information.

About Tanmeyah:

Tanmeyah is one of Egypt’s leading providers of financial services with a concerted focus on the micro-enterprise segments. Founded in 2009 and acquired by EFG Holding in 2016, Tanmeyah quickly became Egypt’s pioneer in responsible financing for lower-income enterprise owners with limited access to capital. Tanmeyah's loans for this crucial population segment enable small entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and support their surrounding communities. Tanmeyah directs its financing towards high-demand areas and individuals through branches in the heart of its communities, mainly in the Delta and Upper Egypt. It also offers products and services that complement the diverse needs of micro-enterprises segments, such as light vehicle loans. The company seeks to fuel economic growth, provide pathways out of poverty, and improve local living standards.

Tanmeyah has issued around three million financing facilities of various types and sizes. It currently serves nearly 30,000 new clients monthly through its network of almost 350 branches and more than 5,000 employees in 25 governorates.

