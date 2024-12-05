Cairo: Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding and leading provider of financial solutions in Egypt with a concerted focus on micro enterprise segments, announced today its new development initiatives for Palestine Square and Ahmed Abd El-Azeem Street, situated next to the company’s headquarters in Al Maadi. This project highlights Tanmeyah’s unwavering commitment to community enhancement and environmental sustainability, falling in line with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives and broader framework.

As part of these initiatives, Tanmeyah is spearheading the improvement projects at Palestine Square and Ahmed Abd El-Azeem Street, both adjacent to Tanmeyah’s HQ. This collaboration with Al Basateen district and the National Organization for Urban Harmony has culminated in the opening of the new and improved square in the presence of Dr. Ibrahim Saber Khalil, Governor of Cairo, Major General Yehia El Adgham, Secretary-General of Cairo Governorate; and Major General Magdy Mohamed Abdel-Motaal, Head of Al Basateen District.

The improvements feature upgraded flooring and pavement to enhance accessibility, improved lighting for better safety, and expanded landscaping to create more green spaces. These upgrades aim to revitalize the area, optimize air conditions, and facilitate pedestrian access, thereby promoting welfare for both our staff and local citizens. Additionally, Tanmeyah’s employees actively participated in this initiative, demonstrating their commitment to fostering a vibrant community.

Jinu Johnson, CEO and Managing Director of Tanmeyah, commented, “Our dedication to the community is at the core of what we do. With these initiatives, we are actively pursuing a safer, greener, and more inviting environment for everyone. This underscores our dedication to community welfare and sustainability, as we look to build long-term, positive impacts. We believe that by investing in our surroundings, we can foster a sense of belonging and connection among community members. This project reflects our dedication to building a sustainable future, where enhanced public spaces not only uplift the neighborhood but also contribute to the well-being of all who live and work here.”

Launched in 2009, Tanmeyah has grown to become Egypt’s premier financial services provider for microfinance enterprises, providing a range of financing solutions tailored to meet client needs, build businesses, and drive socioeconomic change. With the widest branch network in the country, deep industry knowledge, and community ties, Tanmeyah has improved lives and built businesses of millions across the country. Tanmeyah has issued over three million financing facilities of various types and sizes. It currently serves more than 30,000 new clients monthly through its network of nearly 350 branches and more than 5,000 employees in 25 governorates.

About Tanmeyah:

Tanmeyah is one of Egypt’s leading providers of financial services with a concerted focus on the micro and small enterprise segments. Founded in 2009 and acquired by EFG Holding in 2016, Tanmeyah quickly became Egypt’s pioneer in responsible financing for lower-income, small, and micro-enterprise owners with limited access to capital. The financing that Tanmeyah provides for this crucial segment of the population enable small entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses and support their surrounding communities. Tanmeyah directs its financing towards high-demand areas and individuals through branches in the heart of its communities.

It also offers products and services that complement the diverse needs of small businesses, the company seeks to fuel economic growth, provide pathways out of poverty, and improve local living standards.

Tanmeyah targets its financing solutions to the most needed sectors and areas through its branches located across Egypt. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and electronic payment methods that cater to the diverse needs of small businesses, financing for medical establishments, and financing for purchasing and maintaining light vehicles. Additionally, Tanmeyah offers insurance services in collaboration with its partners and various payment services.

Tanmeyah also aims to raise awareness about environmental conservation and protection by reducing carbon emissions through diversifying and improving digital transformation strategies and encouraging a cashless society.

Tanmeyah has issued around three million financing facilities of various types and sizes. It currently serves more than 30,000 new clients monthly through its network of near 350 branches and more than 5,000 employees in 25 governorates.

