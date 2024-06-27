The Labor Fund "Tamkeen" has won the Bahrain Digital Content Award as part of 2023 BDC Awards for its "online portal," which was announced during a ceremony organized by the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH). The event was attended by His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Saleh Al-Saleh, Chairman of the Shura Council, along with several senior officials and representatives from various government and private entities in the kingdom.

The award was received by Ms. Farah Rabea, Director of Marketing & Communications at the Labor Fund "Tamkeen."

This achievement reflects Tamkeen’s ongoing commitment to providing its customers with optimal experiences by adopting the latest technologies and enhancing the online portal on an ongoing basis.

Tamkeen's online portal is a platform that allows individuals and enterprises to benefit from Tamkeen's various programs by filling out interactive forms, submitting applications, and tracking them through different stages. The portal also provides information about the programs and services available in both Arabic and English.

Tamkeen has worked on developing and re-launching the online portal with new features, including a unified user interface to manage applications from a single account, as well as collaboration with several partner entities through system integration to extract necessary data, thus increasing speed and efficiency in the application verification process.

