Manama, Bahrain : As part of its Wage Increment Support Program, the Labour Fund Tamkeen will support salary increments for more than 400 Bahrainis employed at Lulu Hypermarket to support their growth and career development, which is 67% of the total Bahrainis employed at the Group. This comes as part of the wage increment program that supports the career development of Bahrainis in the private sector.

Tamkeen Chief Executive, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez said, “We are committed to developing national talent, and therefore our programs encourage enterprises to employ and retain their current workforce and ultimately foster a supportive work environment that recognizes and values their contributions. We are pleased to continue extending our support to Lulu Hypermarket, which is not only a key contributor to the economy but also provides employment opportunities for local talent in the Kingdom.”

Mr. Juzer Rupawala, Lulu Group International Director, said the Group was always at forefront of investing in Bahraini human capital with effective training opportunities and personal growth.

"Our Bahraini staff have proved themselves as an important part of the LuLu growth story. Their careers and ability to fit anywhere in our global team reflects the growth of Bahrain's economy and its potential. LuLu Group was recently awarded by the GCC ministers of Labour for its exemplary Bahrainization program with highest numbers for the retail sector throughout the GCC." He added, "We are truly grateful for our continued partnership with Tamkeen, which allows us to further support the career development of Bahraini nationals within our organization and we look forward to creating even more high-quality job opportunities for our Bahraini colleagues.

Lulu Hypermarket, the retail division of the multinational Lulu Group International, has been a prominent player in Bahrain's retail industry since its inception in 2007. With 12 stores across the country, Lulu Hypermarket has contributed significantly to job creation and economic development in the country.

Tamkeen’s support for Lulu Hypermarket is aligned with its strategic objectives for 2024, focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.

-Ends-