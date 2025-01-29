Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" announced its support for the employment and wage increments of 55 Bahraini employees at Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) through various programs, including the National Employment Program, the Leadership Employment Program, and the Wage Increment Program.

This support aligns with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability, and supporting the development of the ecosystem surrounding the labor market and private sector.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid Al Bayat, Chief Growth Officer at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), stated: “We are pleased to support Bahraini employees at BisB. This support enriches the financial sector, which is the largest contributor to Bahrain's GDP, accounting for 17.1% in Q2 of 2024. We remain committed to supporting various economic sectors, especially those offering rewarding jobs and promising career development opportunities for national talent. Our programs are designed to reward employees, motivate them to achieve greater career milestones, and help them build a promising professional future.”

Afnan Saleh, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bahrain Islamic Bank, stated: "We are pleased to collaborate with the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” to support national talent through a variety of support programs. These programs will directly contribute to developing clear career progression plans for employees and prepare them to assume administrative and leadership roles. The financial sector is one of the most dynamic and evolving sectors in the job market, offering diverse opportunities for skilled and experienced employees. It also enables national talent to secure rewarding jobs and advance in their professional careers. As business owners, we can leverage Tamkeen’s programs to keep pace with these changes and empower Bahraini talent to secure rewarding roles and lead positive transformations in the labor market.”

Bahrain Islamic Bank is one of Tamkeen’s partner banks under the "Tamweel" program, which provides Sharia-compliant financing solutions to enterprises of various sizes and growth stages. Tamkeen has launched a suite of programs to support the employment and career development of national talent, with the goal of making Bahrainis the preferred choice for employment. These initiatives complement enterprise support programs and aim to position the private sector as the main driver of economic growth in the Kingdom.

About Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" is a national entity established in 2006, aimed at facilitating the Kingdom of Bahrain's economy by strengthening the private sector to be the key engine of economic growth. This is achieved by supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

