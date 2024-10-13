Tamkeen Human Resources Company (“Tamkeen” or the “Company” or the “Group”), one of Saudi Arabia’s premier providers of innovative human resources solutions, announces the price range for its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) and the commencement of the institutional book-building period for Participating Parties.

The price range for the Offering has been set between SAR 46 and SAR 50 per share (the “Price Range”). The institutional book-building period commences today, 13 October 2024, and will end on 17 October 2024.

The Offering’s net proceeds will be distributed to the selling shareholders. The Company will not receive any part of the proceeds from the Offering.

The final price at which all subscribers in the Offering will purchase Shares will be determined at the end of the book-building period.

Offering Details

The Offer Shares will be listed and traded on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market following the completion of the IPO and listing formalities with both the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

The Offering will consist of a secondary offering of 7,950,000 Offer Shares representing 30% of the Company’s total issued share capital.

The Offer Shares will be offered for subscription to Individual Subscribers and Participating Parties (as defined below).

Following the completion of the Offering, the current shareholders (the “Current Shareholders”) shall collectively own 70% of the Company’s share capital. The Current Shareholders owning 5% or more Shares in the Company are as follows:

Tasheel Real Estate Company (which owns 34.13 per cent. of the Shares);

Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group Company (which owns 25 per cent. of the Shares);

Fares Saleh Mutlaq Al Henaki (who owns 10 per cent. of the Shares);

Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Hajaj (who owns 10 per cent. of the Shares); and

Abdulrahman Ali Abdullah Al Gubaisi (who owns 7.5 per cent. of the Shares)

A maximum of 7,950,000 shares, representing 100% of total Offer Shares will be allocated to Participating Parties.

The Financial Advisor shall have the right, if there is sufficient demand by Individual Subscribers and in coordination with the Company, to reduce the number of Offer Shares allocated to Participating Entities to 6,360,000 Offer Shares, representing 80% of the Offer Shares.

A maximum of 1,590,000 shares, representing 20% of the total Offer Shares, will be allocated to Individual Subscribers.

BSF Capital has been appointed as the Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner, and Underwriter.

It's worth noting that Saudi Fransi Capital, as the Lead Manager, has completed all necessary preparations with the receiving entities, which include Saudi Fransi Capital, Sahm Financial, Derayah Financial, ANB Capital, SNB Capital, Riyad Capital, Albilad Capital, Al Rajhi Capital, Alkhabeer Capital, Aljazira Capital, Yaqeen Financial (Yaqeen Capital), Alistithmar Capital, Alinma Investment, and SAB Invest, to handle the subscription requests from individual investors.

Please refer to the Prospectus for details on the expected timetable of the Offering.

The Offering is restricted to the following two groups of investors: