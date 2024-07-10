Manama: Tamkeen affirmed its ongoing efforts to ensure the optimal use of support programs in line with the Labour fund’s mandate. This includes intensifying inspection visits to enterprises and individuals benefiting from programs aimed at supporting employment and career development, at a rate six times higher than before. Additionally, a mechanism has been introduced with the Ministry of Labour to notify Tamkeen in cases of arbitrary dismissal, and necessary actions will be taken according to the violations regulations, which may include recovering support funds or barring employers from applying to programs upon proof of non-compliance with program terms and conditions, in addition to proactive surveys to individual beneficiaries of the wage support programs to inquire about their employment status.

During the first half of this year, 2341 inspection visits were conducted, resulting in the detection of various violations, including 13 related to ghost employment, fraud, and document forgery. Necessary actions have been taken regarding the identified violations, and cases are referred to the relevant authorities.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of The Labour Fund (Tamkeen), stated, "We will continue to strengthen efforts in monitoring and inspection, ensuring optimal guidance of support to its rightful beneficiaries. The success of these efforts undoubtedly relies on close collaboration with our government partners based on shared responsibility and working within the Team Bahrain framework."

Tamkeen encourages the general public and beneficiaries to report illegal practices and violations confidentially and securely through the dedicated violations hotline at 17383383 or through email report@tamkeen.bh.