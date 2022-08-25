The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) was awarded the Best Visual Identity from the Public Sector in the 2022 edition of Global Brands Awards, a prestigious recognition of Tamkeen’s new brand identity which was unveiled during the Annual Consultation Forum held earlier this year. The award was presented by the UK-based Global Brands Awards. Tamkeen was selected from a highly competitive group of organizations that demonstrated unique brand identities and was awarded to honor Tamkeen’s commitment to digital innovation, quality, creativity, and to providing a robust economic development system in Bahrain.

On this occasion, Mr. Esam Hammad, Executive Director of Marketing and Customer Experience said: “We are proud of this global recognition of our efforts and celebrate this achievement with everyone in Tamkeen. Tamkeen’s transformation is aimed at driving greater economic impact for Bahrain, and to achieve this goal we had to transform across all facets. The rebranding is a physical demonstration of this transformation and communicates externally our new strategy, the values we stand for and where we are headed. The new logo conveys the essence of the brand and new strategic direction by employing a symbolic element, the GrowthMark, which reflects ascent and prosperity, visually expressing the idea of growth and progression.”

He added: “this recognition puts Bahrain on the map globally, highlighting the Kingdom’s attributes to an international audience and reflecting our current ecosystem which we all work towards enhancing as part of Team Bahrain.”

Tamkeen’s new visual identity came as part of a strategic organization-wide transformation initiative that focuses on maximizing economic impact. The brand represents empowerment and growth and communicates Tamkeen’s commitment to giving enterprises and individuals the tools and support they need to succeed, nurturing their growth and enabling them to play an active role in the Kingdom’s economic development. Taking both the short term and long term into consideration, the brand ultimately portrays Tamkeen’s vision of sustainable growth for Bahrain.

In line with the introduction of the new brand, Tamkeen has also redefined its communication strategy to ensure that the public is constantly informed about the key changes, updates, opportunities, and initiatives available. Through the launch of educational awareness campaigns, including the #TamkeenTalks and #TamkeenTips series, and spotlights on success stories, the organization also aims to provide valuable market insight to help individuals and enterprises in their growth journeys.

Tamkeen’s transformation was not only in terms of the brand identity; the initiative also resulted in 16 specialized programs that provide support for Bahraini individuals and enterprises to help them reach their full potential. Furthermore, Tamkeen introduced a new assessment framework to ensure transparency and fairness in evaluation, and a framework for data analytics to streamline performance reporting. To enhance the customer’s experience, Tamkeen revamped its online portal to receive applications for programs. Tamkeen will continue to work on programs and initiatives designed to drive the achievement of its two main mandates, helping Bahrainis become the employee of choice locally and internationally, as well as enabling the private sector to become the key driver of economic development in Bahrain.