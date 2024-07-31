Manama, Bahrain – The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the selection of six promising Bahraini startups to join the first cohort of the Riyada Business Accelerator Program. The program, which is powered by Salica Investments, previously known as Hambro Perks, aims to identify and support startups in their nascent stages.

The program offers a comprehensive and customised structure focused on key pillars including innovation, funding strategy, mentorship, and strategic collaboration. This initiative aims to increase the number of local innovative startups in high-potential sectors, support quality job creation, and boost innovation among startups, thus boosting Bahrain’s positioning as a regional startup hub.

From a pool of over 85 applications, 14 startups were initially selected for a ramp-up phase, where they received invaluable guidance and support to refine their technology, product offerings, and overall business strategy. Following the ramp-up stage, six standout startups were selected to form the first cohort of the program.

The selection includes four startups led by female founders, showcasing the diversity and inclusivity within Bahrain’s startup ecosystem. The founders represent a range of tech-related industries, including education, e-sports, and travel, reflecting the impressive breadth of innovation and expertise present in the cohort. The six selected startups and their founders are:

ArabiQuest, by Aqeela Allahyari

ArabiQuest is an Arabic language learning app designed for children aged 2-8. With a focus on improving their speaking skills, this app promises an engaging and effective approach to language education.

Indiesouq, by Eman Sabah

Indiesouq is a crowdfunding platform tailored for content creators and filmmakers. Offering unique investment opportunities, their platform provides features such as fund release percentage, milestone-based disbursement, and film insurance for project completion assurance

Numuw, by Ingy Alireza

Numuw facilitates seamless collaboration between families/schools and specialists. Their platform features compliant solutions, a global network of certified experts, screenings, matching, secure video conferencing, and comprehensive practice management tools, ensuring accessible and effective therapy management.

ProCode, by Rami Jamal and Shahad Alzaki

ProCode is an eSports platform that acts as a centralised hub catering to gamers. They offer educational resources, personalised coaching, and community engagement, empowering gamers to enhance their skills and thrive in the competitive gaming industry.

Sellou, by Salman Alkhalifa

Sellou is a video selling Ad-Tech platform that connects users directly with potential buyers. By posting short videos of items for sale, users can seamlessly link their posts to their preferred mode of communication, such as WhatsApp.

Travilege, by Salman Almarzooq

Travilege offers a B2B2C ERP SaaS platform that digitises and automates operations for travel agencies, tour operators, and event organisers. By streamlining processes, they empower businesses to provide exceptional travel experiences.

Bahraini entrepreneurs can visit Tamkeen’s official website to learn more about the program and how to join future cohorts.