Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) and StartUp Bahrain have partnered with HP Spring Studios, the first FinTech-focused venture studio and accelerator in the MENA region, backed by Hambro Perks and Al Waha Fund of Funds, to launch the Raise - Art of Fundraising Bootcamp.

The bootcamp is a series of comprehensive two-week fundraising training sessions and services designed to equip participants with essential skills to successfully raise capital for their startups. Each bootcamp is carefully curated, providing an immersive experience that covers various aspects of fundraising, including crafting persuasive pitches, preparing effective data rooms, and understanding valuation methodologies. The ultimate goal of the bootcamp is to empower startups, enabling them to navigate their upcoming fundraising rounds with confidence as well as link them with relevant investors.

At the end of the program, the startups will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative business ideas to distinguished regional venture capital (VC) for an opportunity to receive valuable insights and feedback, be connected to business networks and raise investment.

Commenting on this partnership, Marwa Aleskafi, Director of Entrepreneurship, Technology and Strategic Initiatives at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) stated: “Empowering entrepreneurs in Bahrain has always been a priority for Tamkeen, and this partnership is part of our ongoing efforts to provide entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills required to thrive and succeed through hosting a series of pitching events where entrepreneurs can pitch in front of a judging panel with the purpose of raising funding. We are committed to fostering a startup ecosystem that enables growth and expansion and will continue to develop partnerships and initiatives aimed at achieving that goal”

Zainab Khamis, Head of HP Spring Studios, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: "We are thrilled to partner with Tamkeen to provide the Raise Bootcamp, empowering Bahraini entrepreneurs and addressing key challenges related to investment and access to capital in the Kingdom's entrepreneurial ecosystem. By leveraging both our international and regional expertise, we aim to provide hands-on and relevant support to these startups, making them investor-ready"

The Raise Bootcamp is a significant initiative that reflects Bahrain's broader vision of becoming a regional hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. Through the collaborative efforts of HP Spring Studios and Tamkeen, we aim to establish a sustainable startup ecosystem and foster a vibrant entrepreneurial culture. This partnership is an essential part of the Kingdom's economic diversification strategy, as it prepares the ecosystem for the emergence of future unicorns.

For more information and to participate in the next Raise Bootcamp, interested individuals should visit the StartUp Bahrain website.

About Spring Studios:

Spring Studios is a pioneering venture studio focused on fintech innovation in the MENA region. Our core mission is to collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and co-found groundbreaking startups that will shape the industry. Supported by Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, Al Waha Fund of Funds, and London-based venture firm Hambro Perks, we have the necessary resources and expertise to drive our initiatives forward.

One of our greatest strengths is our extensive global network. With over 140 portfolio companies and access to 10+ funds, including the MENA-focused HP Oryx Fund and the our MENA focused Venture Debt Fund, we provide startups under our wing with invaluable opportunities to connect with influential investors and fundraisers across the MENA region.

Visit Spring Studios: https://springstudios.io/