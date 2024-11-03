Manama – The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) is pleased to announce the launch of a national program in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at developing and upskilling Bahraini talent in Artificial Intelligence.

This came as part of their participation in the second edition of the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain. Under the theme of “Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region”, the forum attracts international participation from top government officials, business leaders, and executives.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), emphasized Tamkeen’s commitment to enhancing programs and initiatives aimed at training and developing national talent in various fields, especially in the fields that utilize latest tech advancements, therefore enhancing their competitiveness in the labor. These efforts further emphasize Bahrain’s position as a global innovation hub.

The training program aims to equip Bahraini nationals to become professional AI generalists, AI specialists, and AI startup founders. In addition to knowledge exchange on AWS's best practices in cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

Through this initiative, Tamkeen and AWS will provide the opportunity for Bahrainis to obtain three main qualifications related to generative artificial intelligence, implementing machine learning technologies in production and operations, and utilizing technology to address various business challenges.

This partnership comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.

About the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" was established in 2006 to support economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enabling the private sector to become a key economic driver in the economy. Tamkeen does this through supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.

