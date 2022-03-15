A qualitative leap in space utilization concepts within modern residential communities

Various living spaces, installment systems, and an 8-year payment plan to suit different requirements

We possess a unique vision in building communities that provide all the comfort elements with exceptional design, privacy and liveliness: Al Wazzan

We applied the philosophy of optimal use of spaces in order for every centimeter inside the unit be used appropriately: Younis

(TAMEER), one of the leading real estate development companies celebrated the launch of its new housing project, "AZ Homes", which is located in 5th settlement in front of AUC.

The AZ Homes project represents a new and unique product and accommodation experience, whether in housing or investing in the real estate market. It presents a new concept of effective maximization of spaces both inside and outside the residential units and within a vibrant community characterized by luxury, calm, and privacy.

The project represents a qualitative leap in space utilization and life within modern residential communities.

Saad Al Wazzan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Tameer, said that AZ Homes is the latest project of the company. He added that Tameer has robust experience and a great track record of delivering successful projects that have left a real and lasting imprint on the Egyptian real estate market.

"Tameer is the oldest developer of residential communities in Egypt with more than 68 years of experience in building and developing modern residential areas. The company has a unique vision for building communities that provide the basic requirements of daily living, and all the factors of comfort, exceptional design, privacy, and vitality. In addition, the company is keen to create strong links with customers of all generations and to keep up with all developments in the modern real estate market in Egypt," according to Al Wazzan.

He further states that the Egyptian real estate market possesses an array of solid investment opportunities, especially since Egypt is currently witnessing a real estate boom in light of the state's construction of unprecedented projects whether in roads, main axes, and new cities such as the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein, and the expansion area in the Fifth Settlement.

Al Wazzan added that the Egyptian real estate sector is one of the strategic sectors, representing 25% of the national income. He further noted that last year, the sector achieved a growth rate of about 8% in light of the increase in demand over supply. Therefore, real estate remains a safe haven for investment.

The Head of the Commercial Sector at Development & Engineering Consultants, Mohamed Younis, explained that the AZ Homes project is considered one of the exceptional residential compounds as it is located in a distinguished area in the Fifth Settlement at the heart of New Cairo, which is one of the most important urban centers.

He further explained that AZ Homes is located near the American University in Cairo, 20 minutes away from the New Administrative Capital and 15 minutes away from Cairo International Airport.

Younis revealed that the project is also connected to many focal points via 90th "El Teseen" Street, Suez Desert Road, and New Sokhna Road.

He said that AZ Homes is located within the AZAD Views complex, giving residents the opportunity to benefit not only from the construction experience but also from the integrated residential community that pulsates with life.

Younis pointed out that AZ Homes was designed through the philosophy and concept of optimal maximization and efficient use of spaces, which means that no space is wasted by appropriately using every centimeter inside each unit while offering a distinct model of fully furnished private apartments that include a dining room attached to a fully equipped kitchen.

Younis revealed that the project is also characterized by the provision of all amenities and entertainment inside and outside the building, including a common area that resembles a living room, co-working spaces, a gym, and spaces equipped for indoor and outdoor exercise.

He stressed that the project represents a real opportunity for those looking for distinct housing and real investment opportunities that are increasing over time.

The number of residential buildings in this unique residential project includes 284 units of various sizes that are intended to meet all needs and suit all aspirations and requirement levels.

The housing units' spaces that are offered begin from 56 square meters (studio) up to 133 square meters (three bedroom flats). One and two bedroom units are also offered.

The project is scheduled to be fully completed and delivered in 2025.

Tameer has also been keen to provide various payment systems and facilities where it is possible to obtain a premium housing unit with a 10% down payment and an 8-year payment plan in order to suit all capabilities. A very unique apartment can be purchased for 1.9 million pounds inclusive of full finishing and AC.

It is worth mentioning that Development and Engineering Consultants Co (TAMEER) is one of the leading companies in real estate development. It has been operating in the Egyptian market since 1954; and since that date, the company has implemented and delivered more than 27,000 residential and commercial units.

Tameer has planned and implemented dozens of projects that represent landmarks in Egypt, including the new Maadi neighborhood, the Maamoura district in Alexandria, Maryland housing in Heliopolis, Al-Shams Club in Heliopolis, Masaken Sheraton in Heliopolis, the embassy district in Nasr City, Al Ahly Club Social Building in Gezira, Le Meridien Hotel in Garden City, Helnan Palestine Hotel in Alexandria, Oberoi Hotel in Aswan, Ministry of Industry Building in Garden City, and the State Council Building in Giza. These are in addition to dozens of buildings and urban projects which are considered iconic real estate schemes in Egypt.

The company's latest projects include the Azad residential development in the Fifth Settlement which is adjacent to the American University in Cairo that was completed and delivered last year; as well as the Azad Views project, the Business Lounge project, and the Diar 2 project behind the Mall of Arabia in the 6th of October area.

