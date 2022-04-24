Star National Automotive “SNA”, an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer in Egypt, signed an agreement to open its newest showroom at UrbanWalk in the Fifth Settlement of New Cairo. This showroom is set to be one of the largest Mercedes-Benz showrooms in Egypt.

UrbanWalk, located in the Fifth Settlement in the heart of New Cairo and adjacent to AUC will accommodate the new Mercedes-Benz digital showroom. TAMEER who cooperated in this agreement acts as development consultant for UrbanWalk’s unique retail design, offering food & beverage outlets, entertainment, a central park, and high-quality office spaces.

The agreement was signed by Yasser Saleh, CEO of Star National Automotive and Alexandria National Automotive, Joseph Zogheib, Board Member of ‘UrbanWalk’, and Talal ElAyat, CEO of Corporate Solutions, EFG Hermes. The signing ceremony was attended and witnessed by Gerd Bitterlich, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Egypt, Karim Sami Saad, Chairman of National Automotive Company “NATCO”, Saad Al Wazzan Chairman of TAMEER, in addition to other partners.

