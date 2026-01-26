Cairo: Taly, the leading enabler of digital payments in Egypt, has successfully obtained ISO 22301 certification for its Business Continuity Management System, in collaboration with ZeroSploit, a specialized partner in cybersecurity and operational resilience, which provided technical and advisory support to Taly throughout the certification journey.

Achieving ISO 22301 reflects the growing importance of business continuity within the fintech sector, where uninterrupted service delivery, data integrity, and customer trust are fundamental pillars of success. This international standard establishes a comprehensive framework that enables organizations to identify critical business functions, assess potential risks, and develop effective recovery plans encompassing people, processes, technology, and third-party dependencies.

In this context, Mohamed Eledissy Chief Strategy Officer of Taly for Digital Payments, stated: “Our partnership with ZeroSploit enabled us to build an integrated business continuity ecosystem that prioritizes protecting what matters most to our customers. By strengthening our ability to anticipate risks, respond swiftly to any incident, and ensure uninterrupted access to our services, we reaffirm to our customers that they can rely on Taly with confidence at all times and under all circumstances. This certification embodies our commitment to reliability, trust-building, and delivering a seamless financial experience even in the most challenging situations.”

For his part, Ayman Yousry, Chief Executive Officer and Regional Managing Director of ZeroSploit Cyber Services, added: “Achieving ISO 22301 certification represents a pivotal step for Taly, reflecting its institutional maturity and genuine commitment to business continuity and operational readiness. Throughout the certification journey, we focused on building a practical and effective business continuity management framework tailored to the nature of the fintech sector, ensuring service sustainability and the protection of critical operations across various scenarios. This achievement underscores the importance of adopting international standards not merely as compliance requirements, but as a fundamental pillar for enhancing resilience and building long-term trust.”

It is worth noting that Taly officially obtained the ISO 22301 certification in December 2025, following a structured and comprehensive implementation journey that began in December 2023. This journey included extensive risk assessments, business impact analysis, testing of multiple scenarios, and the establishment of governance frameworks and response and recovery mechanisms, in line with international best practices and standards.