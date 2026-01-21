Dubai, UAE: Tally Solutions, a leading global technology company providing business management software to small and medium businesses worldwide, has secured Peppol certification, marking a key milestone in its readiness for the UAE’s upcoming national e-invoicing mandate. This recognition lists Tally Solutions among the first few providers and one of the first major SME-focused business management platforms in the UAE to achieve this.

The UAE Ministry of Finance has confirmed the adoption of the Peppol framework for its nationwide e-invoicing initiative. In line with the new standards, service providers must obtain Peppol accreditation to gain approval from local tax authorities and participate in the UAE market. As a certified Peppol service provider, Tally Solutions can now function as both Corner 2: Access Point for invoice senders and Corner 3: Access Point for invoice receivers.

In addition to this, the company has also passed the OpenPeppol conformance tests, reaffirming its secure and interoperable infrastructure. The certification demonstrates its ability to send, receive, and validate electronic invoices using commonly recognized technical standards, such as the Peppol International Invoice (PINT) standard and the AS4 secure messaging protocol. This guarantees cross-border transaction compatibility.

Speaking on the milestone, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said: “The move to e-invoicing is a significant shift for businesses across the UAE. By securing Peppol certification early, we are ensuring that our customers can adopt the mandate with clarity and confidence, without having to rethink their existing workflows. Our focus remains on making compliance a natural part of everyday business operations.”

Tally’s readiness for the UAE mandate builds on its extensive experience supporting large-scale compliance and e-invoicing transitions across major economies. The company has played a key role in helping millions of businesses in India navigate GST, e-invoicing, and e-way bill systems, supported Saudi Arabia’s ZATCA-mandated e-invoicing journey, and assisted UAE businesses through the rollout of VAT and Corporate Tax. This on-ground experience of managing regulatory change at scale positions Tally to support UAE SMEs with confidence and continuity as the country moves toward e-invoicing.

With Peppol certification in place, Tally is preparing to offer an integrated e-invoicing experience within TallyPrime. Businesses will be able to continue invoicing as they do today, with compliance built into the background.

Under the planned workflow, invoices created in TallyPrime will be securely transmitted through Certified Peppol Access Point, validated for compliance, reported to the Federal Tax Authority, and returned with real-time status updates—all visible within the existing invoice screen. The Peppol-enabled e-invoicing capability within TallyPrime is currently under preparation, with rollout planned ahead of the UAE mandate timeline, helping businesses stay ready without last-minute change.

With nearly four decades of experience supporting SMEs globally, Tally Solutions continues to focus on building technology that adapts to regulatory change while remaining simple, dependable, and aligned with how businesses operate every day.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 75,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for nearly 4 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.6 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7.5 million users across industries in over 100 countries.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates